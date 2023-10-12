Home > Viral News > Trending Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith Memes Have Hit The Internet And They're Hilarious! Amid news that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years, a new batch of memes have emerged. Here are some of our favorites. By D.M. Oct. 11 2023, Published 8:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty

The relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith took a major turn in 2016, but the couple managed to keep the change a secret. Amid her new memoir, Worthy, Jada sat down with Hoda Kotb and revealed that she and Will have been separated for seven years, but chose to keep the news to themselves. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying," Jada said. "We were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

The “Set It Off” actor went on to explain that the pair once considered divorce but decided to remain legally married. The news comes more than a year after Will was involved in a physical altercation with Chris Rock, which saw the “Bad Boys” star rush the stage at the 2022 Academy Awards to slap the comedian. The incident, dubbed the “slap heard around the world,” caused Will to be banned from the Oscars for 10 years.

Jada addressed the incident in an October 11 interview with People, saying that she thought the slap was a part of a skit. "I thought, ‘This is a skit,’” Jada said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’” And while the slap involving Chris Rock, and the deterioration of Will and Jada’s marriage, are serious matters, internet users have wasted no time cracking jokes at the couple’s expense. Here are some of the funniest memes about Jada’s latest confessions.

1. Counting down the times Will Smith has been publicly embarrassed.

Me counting all the times Jada Pinkett woke up and chose to embarrass Will Smith pic.twitter.com/rIl65Tbs86 — Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 11, 2023 Source: Twitter/@Chombe1080

The inner workings of Will and Jada’s relationship have been public for some time. From Jada’s “entanglement” with August Alsina, to the cringe-worthy Red Table Talk interview, Will has found himself in a few awkward situations.

2. The ghost of Tupac returns to Jada.

Jada Pinkett finally free to have sex with the ghost of Tupac after seperating from Will Smith pic.twitter.com/MKv4yA1OYG — Wiresbrg (@Wiresbrg) October 11, 2023 Source: Twitter/@Wiresbrg

This one is shamefully hilarious. It pokes fun at Jada’s love for her former beau, Tupac, who was killed in 1996. In the years since the rapper’s death, Jada has openly expressed her love for Tupac and fans are not dragging her for it.

3. Calling Jada the LeBron James of marriage.

The internet loves a good comparison. And now some folks are suggesting that Jada’s ability to “ruin Will Smith’s life,” is like LeBron’s skills on the basketball court. Of course, there is no truth to this. Will and Jada have openly expressed their love for one another, and the pair have been married since 1997. But still, the memes are pretty funny.

4. Will “fumbled” Margot Robbie.”

Fumbled Margot Robbie



Slapped Chris Rock for nothing



Jada Pinkett loves Tupac more



Will Smith rn: pic.twitter.com/uph8rcxR9Q — Memes On X (@MemesOnX_) October 11, 2023 Source: @MemesOnX_

This one plays on a decade’s old rumor that Will was involved in a romantic quarrel with his Suicide Squad co-star, Margot Robbie. The meme also implies that Will slapped Chris for no reason because Jada still “loves Tupac more.”

5. Do Jada and Will even know each other?

Jada Pinkett reveals she has actually never met Will Smith pic.twitter.com/nKCz67jzay — Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) October 11, 2023 Source: Twitter/@STEEEZUSCHRIST

This one is kind of ridiculous, but it’s also quite comical. Amid Jada’s seemingly endless stream of unprofessed revelations, some think she will soon reveal that she does not even know Will. This will, of course, never happen as the two are legally married and are parents to Jaden and Willow Smith.

6. Information no one asked for.

Nobody:

No one:

Not a fucking soul:



Jada Pinkett Smith- Just in case y’all forgot, I hate Will. We haven’t slept together since Obama was in office. I forgot what he looks like, honestly. — ⬆️⬆️⬇️⬇️⬅️➡️⬅️➡️🅱️🅰️ (@PurestInNoSense) October 11, 2023 Source: Twitter/@PurestInNoSense