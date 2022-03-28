The Decades-Long History Behind Will Smith and Chris Rock's Beef

Will continued his outburst verbally, shouting at Chris, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f--king mouth.” In the Oscars’ 94 years, never before has an altercation like that happened. Actors typically expect to get made fun of, especially the nominees.

However, in Will’s mind, Chris went too far with the joke. So while the joke may have been offensive to Jada, it begged the question to many at-home viewers who don’t personally know Will or Chris — is there some sort of long-standing beef between them?