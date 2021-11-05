7 of Will Smith's Most Iconic Viral Moments on the Internet

Let's face it: It's hard to not like Will Smith . The famed rapper-turned actor has left his mark on modern pop culture in a way that few other people have. To this day, he is still churning out successful projects all while bolstering the successes of his family members, and he doesn't show signs of stopping any time soon.

With that being said, beyond the awards, accolades, and millions of dollars that Will's career has brought him, he has had plenty of other famous moments as well — most notably, the multiple times that the star has gone viral on the internet for one reason or another. While none of those instances are really related in any way, each time it happens it keeps Will's name in the conversation and provides laughs for millions of people worldwide. Here are some of Will's most iconic viral moments.