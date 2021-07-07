You Might Be Surprised What Tesher Actually Meant When He Wrote "Jalebi Baby"

However, most recently one song that has been stirring the pot and gaining a lot of streams in the process is " Jalebi Baby ," a release by Canadian artist Tesher that has already garnered some big co-signs.

Every once in a while, a song comes along that transcends cultures and becomes a multinational hit, bringing people together. We've seen it with Psy's "Gangnam Style," Don Omar's "Danza Kuduro," and a bevy of other unforgettable international hits.

You might've heard "Jalebi Baby" online at some point or another already, but what exactly does the song mean? Here's everything we know about the origins of the viral song.

So, what exactly does "Jalebi Baby" mean? It derives from a pretty popular snack food.

The song, which was originally released on Nov. 13, 2020, by the 25-year-old Canadian-Punjabi star, quickly went viral in the native Punjabi language, and its fame can be attributed to its core meaning aligning with one of South Asia's most popular desserts, jalebi.

Jalebi, also known as jilapi, jilipi, zulbia, mushabak, and zalabia, is a sweet Indian snack that has been popular in areas spanning most of South Asia as well as the Middle East. It's similar to American funnel cake; it is made by simply deep-frying a flour-based batter into a shape reminiscent of a pretzel or circle. The shapes are then soaked in sugar syrup and are served warm or cold.

In an interview with PopShift, Tesher gave some insight into why he chose the popular dessert to be the backbone of his hit song. According to him, the dessert serves as an innuendo for some more risqué ideas. The artist admitted that "Cheti means fast in Punjabi, so I’m literally giving directions, 'Shawty take it slow and then go fast.' I know this is a lyric explain video, but I think it’s actually best that the chorus is just interpreted by the audience however you’d like."

