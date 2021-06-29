Ed Sheeran Gets Candid About His "Bad Habits" in His Latest Song

If you're familiar with pop music over the last decade or so, odds are that you're familiar with Ed Sheeran . The British-born star has topped international charts countless times with his infectious hit songs and has established a solid place in music history.

His latest release, a single called "Bad Habits," which is his first new release since 2019's "No.6 Collaborations Project," is already smashing charts worldwide and proves once again that Ed is simply one of the best at what he does. So, what exactly is "Bad Habits" about, and has Ed hidden any candid details about himself within its lyrics? Keep reading to find out!

What is the meaning behind "Bad Habits"? Ed Sheeran tried some new things with his new song.

For veteran fans of Ed, "Bad Habits" seems like a departure from his usual stripped-down acoustic melodies, but it is reminiscent of other big-time pop hits, including ones in his own discography. The song incorporates more aspects of electronic music, and its accompanying music video is anything but conventional; it shows Ed flying around dressed as a vampire. The meaning, however, seems to be close to home for many. The song is partially about reflecting on bad decisions, often made late at night.

For the lead single off of his upcoming album rumored to be called "Minus," Ed addresses vices and the effect they have on people. Through lyrics such as, "My bad habits lead to late nights, endin' alone / Conversations with a stranger I barely know / Swearin' this will be the last, but it probably won't I got nothin' left to lose, or use, or do," he paints a picture of how impulsive decisions can lead to less-than-ideal outcomes.

Ed seems to be very aware of the implications of such late-night actions though, following up with, "Yeah, I was lookin' for a way out, now I can't escape / Nothin' happens after two, it's true, it's true / My bad habits lead to you." Even though some of the lyrics are a bit dark, the song still plays like a feel-good party bop. It relies heavily on its melody and a select handful of catchy words.

The music video seems to channel another star as well: The Weeknd. Fans took to the video's comments to share the similarities they feel exist between the two. Considering both The Weeknd and Ed address late-night vices while donning disheveled red suits on "After Hours" and "Bad Habits," respectfully, it's clear why fans are drawing similarities between the artists.