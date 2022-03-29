Since TLC's 7 Little Johnstons first aired in 2015, the reality show following the big family of little people has cranked out new seasons as fans flock to the network for more. Currently, the show's eleventh season is in the process of airing on TLC, following the family as they take in a Finnish exchange student, Joose, who is also a little person.But rumors have started circulating that the long-running series is potentially on the network's chopping block. As different television networks have been canceling much-loved series at an alarming rate, many are wondering if the Johnston family could be next. Has TLC canceled 7 Little Johnstons?Has '7 Little Johnstons' been canceled?Fans quickly became worried about the fate of the show after teenager Emma Johnston conducted a Q&A on her Instagram. During her session, one fan asked if she knew anything about potential new seasons for the show. “Hint hint hint," Emma said to the fan before diving into her answer.\n\nEmma and her family are reportedly in the process of filming 20 more episodes and then “that [is] it.” If you look at the show's season history, you'll notice that most of the seasons are no more than 10-episodes long.While Emma didn't necessarily confirm that the family's reality show was coming to an end, this information about their filming seems to suggest they may be doing their final filming session before saying goodbye to TLC.\n\nIt's also entirely possible that this indicates the family is filming 20 more episodes that they know of, and should the show be picked up past that point, they'll begin filming again. At this time, it's not completely certain what's in store for the show following Season 11.Neither TLC nor any of the other family members have confirmed whether or not 7 Little Johnstons has been picked up for Season 12, though if Emma's posts are any indication, it seems the network may be filming through Season 13 before wrapping up.\n\nIf this is true, then the reality show will have been on the air for about eight years before signing off. As the Johnston kids are slowly growing up and moving out, it's possible they'll all begin their own lives outside of the long-loved reality show.Has '7 Little Johnstons' been renewed for Season 12?At this time, there's no clear confirmation that 7 Little Johnstons has been confirmed for Season 12, but if Emma's Instagram is any indication of the fate of the show, then we know that the family is currently filming. Under the reality star's "Seven J's" highlight reel on her profile, there's a mirror selfie post of her and her sister, Anna Johnston, with the caption "Back to work" and clapperboard emoji that was posted the week of March 7.While this doesn't necessarily confirm that Season 12 is on the way, it definitely suggests the family (or Emma and her sister, at least) are in the process of filming something new for their fans.\n\nTo keep up to date on what's next for the family, follow them online, as they frequently share details of the show on their social media accounts.\n\n7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.