'7 Little Johnstons': Meet Joose, Trent and Amber's Foreign Exchange Student From Finland

"For the next three months, we have an exchange student living with us," Amber said in a sneak peek promo for the newest season of the TLC series. "We cannot wait to show him life with the Johnstons."

In a different clip shared by TLC's Instagram account, the 17-year-old from Finland is shown riding home with the Johnstons after they picked him up from the airport. "I'm so excited about this. Everything here is new for me," Joose said.