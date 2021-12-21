Trent Johnston on Quitting His Job: "Comments Have Been Made Before That We're Just Grass Cutters"By Leila Kozma
Dec. 21 2021, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Season 10 of TLC's popular reality TV show 7 Little Johnstons kicked off on Nov. 16, 2021. The new episodes capture the latest developments taking place in the everyday life of Trent Johnston, his wife, Amber, and their five kids, 22-year-old Jonah, 21-year-old Anna, 20-year-old Elizabeth, 16-year-old Emma Lee, and 16-year-old Alex. In Season 10, Episode 5, Trent made a big life decision, quitting his job as a ground supervisor at a local college. Why did he do it?
Why did Trent Johnston quit his job?
News about Trent wanting a sweeping career change got out in August 2021. Season 10, Episode 5 of 7 Little Johnstons showed Trent's arrival home after quitting his job.
In a crucial scene, Amber explains that Trent has been pining to leave his workplace for a while. As she adds, he has had some trouble working up the courage to make the big leap.
"I'm not feeling this place anymore," Trent shared with Amber via a text.
"When his text came through, it definitely concerned me. Things have been kind of rough lately at work. Situations that aren't really improving," Amber said in a confessional. "I can tell by the tone of his text that it's really, really, really starting to get to him."
Trent also shared a few details. "At work, it's just been a [mix] of antics, and management, and things that I just haven't been agreeing with," he said in a clip, adding later on, "Comments have been made before that we're just grass cutters."
Trent handed in his resignation in 2021. He ultimately followed the example set by his oldest son, Jonah, and launched a new career as a car salesman. While Trent's LinkedIn profile doesn't show the latest changes, reports by Distractify and Reality Titbit confirm that he has since opted for a life made even sweeter by the commissions.
On Instagram, he frequently shares updates about the latest cars up for grabs at the Riverside Ford in Macon, Ga., his car dealership. A 2021 Ford Bronco WildTrak, a Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend, and a 2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 are just some of the cars Trent has posted about lately.
And, in case you were wondering, Trent and his son, Jonah, are now officially business competitors. While Trent is an employee of Riverside Ford in Macon, Ga., Jonah works for the Butler Toyota of Macon.
Jonah moved out of the family home in 2021 after some petitioning by his parents. It's uncertain if Trent's new career decision has affected Jonah at all.
New episodes of 7 Little Johnstons air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on TLC. Tune in to learn more about Trent's new adventures as a car salesman.