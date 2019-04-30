Trent and Amber From '7 Little Johnstons' Hint at Marriage Troubles

TLC’s hit show 7 Little Johnstons returned for a fifth season on April 2, but there was noticeable tension between parents Trent and Amber from the get-go. In a promo for the series, Amber admits, "Sometimes I’m not thinking the best thoughts about Trent." Could the beloved twosome be headed for a divorce in 2019? The couple sets the record straight about their relationship.

Are 7 Little Johnstons stars Trent and Amber getting a divorce? Thankfully, the duo — who’s been married for over 20 years — isn’t separating, though Amber confessed that they’re currently navigating a rough patch brought on by life with five teenagers.

"We not only hit a big mark with the kids and all of them having their own personalities, but it’s definitely put a heavy strain on Trent and I," she recently explained to GoodHousekeeping.com. "We’re at a very challenging mark in our family dynamics and home." The reality star continued, "We honestly have always — in all of the challenges that we have faced and continue to face — been a team. We know that a relationship, parenting, and marriage is a constant work in progress. With both of us feeling that and knowing that, we don’t give up."

Amber revealed that she and Trent are comfortable showing their relationship’s lows because "we have this feeling inside of us that we want people to see what our life is really, truly like." As for viewers who are still worried about the couple’s future, Amber assures them, "We’ll figure it out. We always do." No matter what happens, Trent and Amber’s No. 1 priority is their children.

The pair’s five kids — Jonah, 19, Anna, 18, Elizabeth, 17, Emma, 13, and Alex, 13, all of whom have achondroplasia dwarfism — were always taught to never let their size define them. "We tell our kids, 'You’re just like everyone else. You can do things, you can go places and you can be whoever you want to be,'" Amber shared in a 2017 interview with People.

Trent added, "I grew up in an all-little-people family. [But] we didn’t have a 'Woe is me' attitude. My parents raised us just like every other parent would raise their child." Viewers have watched the teens grow up in front of the camera, witnessing Elizabeth’s first heartbreak and Jonah’s clashes with his parents, and their affection for the family is evident on social media.

"You all are so awesome. love your show. you all are so special," one commenter wrote on Instagram. "Amber you are a pillar of strength so keep on rockin. You and Trent have something really spectacular going on so don’t let anything come between you all. Your children are fantastic which only proves the spectacular job you’ve done raising them." Another follower added, "Love your family. Praying you all can stick together and not be broken by the pressures of being on tv and the negativity it can bring."