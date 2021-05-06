Cillas' Transformation Since Appearing on 'My 600-lb Life' Is Truly Astounding

Season 7 of My 600-lb Life featured some of TLC's "most dramatic" transformations of the past few years. But when it comes to truly mind-blowing changes, Cillas Givens , formerly 600 pounds, takes the cake.

Since appearing on Season 7 and managing to shed hundreds of pounds, Cillas has shown no signs of stopping his incredible progress. In fact, it looks like he has married his former fiancée Jessica, and that the two are committed to a lifetime of health.

Cillas Givens was motivated to get healthy for his family on 'My 600-lb Life.'

All eyes were on Cillas Givens from Fairview, Okla., when he appeared on My 600-lb Life in April 2019. His motivation: to change his life around so that he can be there for his fiancée Jessica and her three step-children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

"I'm extremely determined to make my family proud," Cillas said on the TLC series. Meanwhile, we heard a little girl crying, saying, "My dad needs to lose a lot of weight so he can play with me."

Article continues below advertisement

However, undergoing such a dramatic lifestyle and diet change wasn't easy for Cillas, who weighed 600 pounds and had spent the previous two years of his life immobile. "I've been in my medical bed for the past 2.5 years," Cillas revealed while he and Jessica were driving out to Dr. Now's office in Texas.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

While the drive from Fairview, Okla. to Houston, Texas, typically takes between eight and nine hours, the couple had to stop midway in Denton, Texas, because Cillas was running low on oxygen and was exhausted from the ride. "Let's just find a place to stop and we can change it there once I'm out of this car," he exclaimed, exasperated, as viewers heard a deafening beep from his machine in the backseat of the car.

"We've made it to Denton, Texas, and I'm at my limit right now," Cillas later revealed in a voiceover. "My back is really hurting real bad so I just need to get out but this isn't going to be simple for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC

Cillas continued to say he was "kind of anxious and nervous to see how this is going to go but it's got to be better than being in this van." His anxiety stemmed from being unsure if the hotel he was "hoping to avoid" had a bed that would be able to hold him.

Article continues below advertisement

"And on top of that," as he put it, "I'm not going to be able to just get out and walk into the room so we're going to have to call EMTs to get me out." We've seen many Dr. Now patients struggle with similar mobility issues — back in the Season 7 premiere, Octavia also needed EMTs to get out of her house, after being bed-bound for over a year.

Source: Facebook