Elizabeth Johnston Has a Cute New Boyfriend After Her Breakup With James

Last season on 7 Little Johnstons, fans watched as Elizabeth Johnston went through her very first breakup. The teen was devastated when her boyfriend, James, sent her a text ending their relationship.

"I guess you can say I am angry but I have to put on the mask and show that I am OK," the reality star said at the time. But her heartache didn’t last long. Elizabeth now has a new man in her life! Keep reading for more information about the duo.