Elizabeth Johnston Has a Cute New Boyfriend After Her Breakup With James
Last season on 7 Little Johnstons, fans watched as Elizabeth Johnston went through her very first breakup. The teen was devastated when her boyfriend, James, sent her a text ending their relationship.
"I guess you can say I am angry but I have to put on the mask and show that I am OK," the reality star said at the time. But her heartache didn’t last long. Elizabeth now has a new man in her life! Keep reading for more information about the duo.
Who is Elizabeth Johnston’s new boyfriend?
The blonde beauty is dating a fellow high schooler named Brice Bolden. Sadly, the fishing enthusiast’s Instagram account is private, so we’re unable to fully stalk him.
Brice first popped up on Elizabeth’s Twitter in February 2019, though at the time, she referred to the fellow Georgia native as a "great friend." A few days later, the soccer player posted a pic of Brice’s promposal, which included a sign that read, "It would be my goal to go to prom with you."
It became apparent on Valentine’s Day that the pair was more than just friends when Elizabeth showed off the roses she received from the senior on social media. On March 30, the smitten athlete gushed about her junior prom experience, sharing photos of Brice on her arm. "It was a great night with this dude," she adorably tweeted.
Fans were thrilled to see Elizabeth looking so happy after witnessing her split with James. "Y’all are great together! Just saying!" one Instagram follower wrote earlier this month. Another added, "Perfect example of when a door closes, God opens a window."
Are Brice and Elizabeth still together?
Now, over a year after the pair's first social media appearance, we get to watch their relationship play out on screen. In a clip from the new season shared exclusively by Monsters and Critics, Brice and Elizabeth are happily together — and Brice seems flat-out smitten with her.
"Dating a little person to me is — I mean, great," Brice said in the preview. "It's no different than dating an average-sized person."
Elizabeth talked openly about her insecurities when it comes to dating, noting that most people are stuck on the fact she's a little person, but for Brice it's not an issue at all.
"Liz is great. I love being with her, and I would love to be with her for a very long time — if she wants me to," he said, visibly blushing. "She's just been too amazing, so like, how could I not [stay with her]? I mean, I could never leave her."
What happened with James?
The couple’s breakup came as a surprise to many viewers given how serious their relationship seemed to be. Elizabeth’s parents, Trent and Amber, were also big fans of James.
"Amber and I caught on very quickly, with us being little people and with Elizabeth being a little person, that it was not an issue for James," Trent previously shared. "He wasn't interested in a little person. He was interested in Elizabeth."
Amber agreed, adding, "In relationships like this, whether it's a person in a wheelchair or a little person, you're always going to catch flak like that. If the two people in that relationship... it doesn't matter to them, that is what's important. And clearly with James and Elizabeth, it doesn't matter to James that Elizabeth is little."
But a couple of weeks after James ended things, he posted a photo with another girl. "It hurts just seeing him move on so quickly," Elizabeth admitted. "I miss him a heck of a lot."
Luckily, the painter received a lot of support from her dedicated social media followers. "I just watched your show and it reminded me of my first break up. It will be one of many kiddo!" one person wrote. "You are beautiful and have a lot going for you. Keep that strong bond with your family. They will always be your best cheerleaders."
A second fan added, "Really pretty girl... Don’t be sad about James he doesn’t deserve you anyway."
Watch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.
