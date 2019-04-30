TLC Star Elizabeth Johnston Turns Her Heartbreak Into Art You Can Buy

Following her split from ex-boyfriend James, Elizabeth Johnston took up some hobbies to take her mind off the heartbreak.

Along with signing up for a 5k race with her sisters Anna and Emma to help her lose weight — she dropped 30 pounds following their breakup — the 7 Little Johnstons star also took up painting.

"I used to be a hermit in my past relationship, just being focused on my boyfriend and nobody else," Elizabeth explained. "Now, I've become more active, just focused on my shop and my education and more on myself." Her parents are also proud of her new passion for art, with her dad Trent telling the cameras, "She set up her own online shop for her art but then also health-wise, Elizabeth has come a long way... Elizabeth did all this on her own and for that I'm super proud of her.

Source: Instagram

Elizabeth's artwork is pretty impressive. "Expressing myself through art," reads the bio on her Instagram page, where she shows off her artistic talent. So far, Elizabeth has sold over 150 pieces of art, including an abstract painting of an elephant on canvas, a variety of black and white card stock prints, and a rustic wooden display decorated with the word "family."

You can buy her paintings on Etsy. Elizabeth sells her painting and other pieces, including jewelry and small prints, on Etsy in her LizArtCo shop. "LizArtCo is a fun way to spread my love and passion for art," Elizabeth shares in her bio. Her art is also on display on her Instagram page dedicated to her new hobby, which she uses to save money for college and a new car. Unfortunately, she is currently all sold out, but we can expect her to start painting more once the school year comes to an end. "Beautiful. Very captivating. Artist I feel is extremely talented... LOVE IT ELIZABETH. Waiting for more," one fan commented on her Etsy page. Another added, "Too cool for words."

Source: Instagram

Recently, Elizabeth thanked her followers for their support, writing, "1 YEAR AGO TODAY marks the opening of @lizartco. Thank you guys for all of the love and support you’ve given !!! It’s been such an amazing journey starting this passion of mine and hearing all your wonderful comments about my art pieces!!! I can’t wait to continue and see where this journey goes with all of y’all!!!"

Just because she is focused on art now, doesn't mean Elizabeth has totally given up on the dating scene. She recently attended prom with her new boyfriend, Brice, who is average-sized, which works for Elizabeth.

Source: Instagram

"Little people world and me, that's just like friends," Elizabeth said. "I can tell you this, I am leaning more towards average sized just because I'm able to click with them more and most average-sized guys who have talked to me don't see me for the LP size, they just see me for me because I'm a pretty cool person."