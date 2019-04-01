What Does '7 Little Johnstons' Star Trent Do for a Living?

The TLC show 7 Little Johnstons is back for another season! The series focuses on the everyday lives of Trent and Amber Johnston raising their five children.

Each member of the Johnston family including kids Jonah, 18, Anna, 18, Elizabeth, 16, Emma, 13, and Alex, 13, were born with rare genetic condition called Achondroplasia, which is a form of dwarfism.

"We tell our kids, 'You’re just like everyone else,'" Amber told People in a 2017 interview. '"You can do things, you can go places and you can be whoever you want to be.'"

Season 6 of the TLC show hints at major drama and milestones for the Johnston family. One storyline that fans have been wanting an update on is Trent’s health. The father-of-five posted on the show’s official Instagram page a photo of himself in the hospital, which he captioned: “Not exactly how we wanted to spend our night, but hoping we find answers!” The TV dad also revealed that he has been suffering with severe abdominal pain for more than four months.

Source: Instagram

To update fans on her husband’s health issues, Amber posted on social media that all tests have come back negative, and changing up his diet has seemed to help. Aside from battling health problems, raising a large family, and starring on a hit reality show, Trent also holds down a full-time job.

So, what does Trent do for a living?

Trent doesn’t just fix things around his own house, he also works as a handyman for the local college in Forsyth, Georgia. According to his TLC bio, he has even earned the name “Mr. Fix-It” because of his skills.

Trent and Amber also recently bought a new house!

Last season, fans watched as the Johnstons went from staying in a hotel, to living in a brand new home. However, the family’s dream house wasn’t as perfect as they previously thought. Amber and Trent had to deal with moldy walls and a broken faucet, amongst other repairs.

Now, finally settled, the Johnstons are continuing daily life in Georgia. However, in a teaser clip for the upcoming season, the TLC series hints at a ton of drama.

Source: TLC

In the clip, Amber suggests to Trent that they should seek out a marriage counselor. "All of this worry is now affecting the family," Amber tells her husband in an emotional clip. The teaser then cuts to the reality star mom having a heated discussion with Trent, exclaiming, "We've been together for a very long time. We have five kids. There's issues." Amber continues to explain to the camera, "Sometimes I’m not thinking the best thoughts about Trent."

The clip then cuts to the mother-of-five talking over her marital issues with a friend, saying, “This is the first time in my life where I really feel like I’m breaking down,” to which her friend suggests seeking the expertise of a counselor.