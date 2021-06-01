The '7 Little Johnstons' Likely Make an Impressive Amount of Money With Each Episode

The '7 Little Johnstons' Likely Make an Impressive Amount of Money With Each EpisodeBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 1 2021, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Season 9 of 7 Little Johnstons offers a rare glimpse into the latest adventures of the Johnston family, including their experiences with clogging and first impressions of TikTok.
Trent, Amber, and their five kids — Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Alex, and Emma — obtained incredible popularity thanks to their compelling life story. Their salary likely reflects their success as well. So, how much do they earn per episode?
Some reality TV show stars likely make $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.
As Terence Michael, a successful television producer who worked on programs like I Can Make You Thin With Paul McKenna and Planet Primetime, told E! News in 2009, reality TV show stars earn about 10 percent of the budget a TV show is allocated per episode.
The article focused on the Duggar family, estimating that they earned somewhere between $25,000 to $40,000 for each episode of 18 Kids and Counting. But what about the Johnston family? Does Terence's rule apply to them as well?
Unfortunately for fans, the stars of 7 Little Johnstons are yet to disclose further details about their income. Nonetheless, many believe that they are in a similar income bracket as the Duggars.
The Johnston family has a few assets, indicating that they can afford to live comfortably. Trent and Amber recently bought a 3,660-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in Forsyth, Ga., for which they reportedly paid $486,000. The lavish home is surrounded by 10 acres of land. It's understood that it also has a pool.
The past few episodes of 7 Little Johnstons focused on Trent and Amber's ongoing conversations with their oldest kids. A Season 8 episode already gave viewers a taste of the slight disagreement, with a scene capturing Trent and Amber's attempts to encourage Jonah to move out of the family home.
Season 9 of 7 Little Johnstons picked up where Season 8 left off, with Trent and Amber devising a fully fledged strategy to help their older kids embark on the next chapter in their lives outside the walls of the family home.
So, how much is the '7 Little Johnstons' cast's net worth?
In addition to their appearances on 7 Little Johnstons, Trent and Amber also hold daytime jobs. While Trent continues to work at a local college as a grounds supervisor and handyman, Amber has recently embarked on a new career as a computer lab teacher at an elementary school.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Jonah landed a new role as a sales professional at a car dealership, the Butler Toyota in Macon, Ga., in February 2021. Anna sells her unique bracelet designs on Etsy, while she also runs an Instagram page dedicated to her business, Fizz4Passion. A talented artist, Elizabeth sells her pieces on Shopify.
The combined net worth of the family is thought to be between $1 million and $5 million, as per outlets like TV Overmind. The Johnstons are yet to disclose further details, however, and it's best to take these estimates with a pinch of salt.
Catch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.