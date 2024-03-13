Trent and Amber Johnston Recall Concerns Over Elizabeth's High-Risk Pregnancy With Baby Girl

Season 14 of 7 Little Johnstons has finally arrived, bringing significant life changes for the beloved family. One notable change involves the Johnston clan's eldest daughter, Elizabeth Johnston, who shocks everyone by announcing her split from longtime boyfriend Brice Bolden.

But, before the once joyous couple parted ways, they welcomed their first child together. Read on to learn more about their newborn baby, and stick around for all the known details surrounding Elizabeth's high-risk pregnancy and how it unfolds on the wildly popular TLC reality TV show.

Elizabeth Johnston is the proud mother of a baby girl!

In September 2023, Liz excitedly revealed her pregnancy, announcing the upcoming arrival of her first baby with Brice Bolden. Their announcement, captured in a heartwarming Instagram post, depicted the couple embracing in front of a sign adorned with a sonogram and the phrase, "Baby Coming Nov. 2023."

Their daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden, was born on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz. They took to Instagram on November 6 to express their boundless love for their newborn, sharing, "We couldn't be more in love with you!!!"

Since the arrival of their baby girl, Liz and Brice have continued to spend plenty of time together. However, it remains unclear whether they have rekindled their romance or are focused solely on co-parenting.

The two marked Leighton's first Thanksgiving and Christmas with the Johnston family, and Brice even extended warm birthday wishes to Elizabeth in December 2023. Regardless of their relationship status, it's heartening to witness their amicable connection.

Elizabeth's parents were worried about her giving birth with Achondroplasia.

Although Elizabeth's pregnancy progressed without complications, her parents, Trent and Amber, couldn't shake their concerns about the hurdles posed by her high-risk pregnancy due to her achondroplasia, aka the most common form of dwarfism.

In an interview with People in March 2024, the fan-favorite pair discussed their fears and the complexities associated with childbirth for women with this condition. Amber told the outlet that Elizabeth needed to "have a C-section under general anesthesia." Amber added, "So, therefore, she's put to sleep completely, which is really, really challenging when it comes to getting a baby out fast. Our pelvis is too narrow and, in a sense, kind of fused."

Now that Leighton has entered the world, Amber and Trent expressed joy in seeing Elizabeth embrace her new role as a mother. Amber highlighted their strengthened bond, telling the outlet, "I feel like she and I have become even closer now that she's a mom."

Looking back on the wisdom of parenthood that becomes apparent once children become parents themselves, Trent humorously remarked, "We've been telling you this for 22 years. Y'all don't get it until you have your own child!"