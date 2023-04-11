Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 7 Little Johnstons Source: Instagram/@jalexjohnston Does Alex Johnston From ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Have a Girlfriend? His Sister Revealed His Relationship Status Does Alex Johnston from '7 Little Johnstons' have a girlfriend? The reality star’s sisters took to social media to share news of his dating endeavors. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 11 2023, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Ah, young love! It seems one of the 7 Little Johnstons stars has entered his first relationship — and his family members haven’t shied away from posting about it on social media. Who is it, you might ask? None other than 17-year-old Alex Johnston.

In the fall of 2022, the reality star’s sisters Anna Johnston and Emma Johnston, took to social media to share news of Alex’s dating endeavors. So, does he have a girlfriend? Here’s what we know.

Source: Instagram/@jalexjohnston

Who is Alex Johnston's girlfriend? Her name is Allie Smith and she lives in Ohio.

Alex’s older sister Emma recently got candid about her little brother’s relationship status on social media. In a TikTok video uploaded in November 2022, the 7 Little Johnstons star revealed that her sibling had a girlfriend — and jumped on the Soulja Boy “Pretty Boy Swag” dance trend to announce the exciting news.

“Lil bro who has a gf,” Emma wrote alongside a clip of Alex suavely dancing, followed by, “Big sis who’s still single,” to which she rolled her eyes while executing similar dance moves.

Unsurprisingly, Emma’s comment section consisted of countless questions from fans and followers. “We need an update on Alex’s girlfriend,” one user wrote. Another added, “Girlfriend? OMG, update.” While Emma teased about revealing Alex’s girlfriend’s identity in the comments, Alex and Emma’s sister Anna hinted at Alex's significant other on her social media. So, who is the 7 Little Johnstons star’s mystery girl?

‘7 Little Johnstons’ star Anna Johnston posted a photo of Alex Johnston and his girlfriend on Instagram.

Anna took to social media to share several sweet photos of Alex and his girlfriend. The fellow 7 Little Johnstons star uploaded an Instagram slideshow in September 2022 depicting Alex and Emma in their homecoming dance attire. “Off to HOMECOMING for the siblings,” her caption read.

However, the brother and sister weren’t the only individuals featured in the post. In the first image, Anna stood proudly between her brother and his homecoming date. The couple grinned from ear to ear alongside Anna while dressed in a color-coordinating blue suit and dress. And the second photo was even more wholesome. In the trailer for Season 13, Alex refers to his date as his girlfriend and says her name is Allie. He also shares that she is from Ohio.

Alex and his date stood arm-in-arm in the following image, with Alex leaning in toward his girlfriend. “OMG is that Alex’s date?” one follower asked. “Woot woot love it! Such a beautiful family and your parents are awesome!” Another fan added, “Have a good time Alex and date.”