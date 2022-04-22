Through the seasons, Amber and Trent's older children have dated, and 7 Little Johnstons viewers have had the chance to meet their significant others.

Elizabeth and her boyfriend Brice have been together for a couple of years now, and things are starting to get serious. And Jonah and his girlfriend Ashley are navigating a long-distance relationship.

Meanwhile, Anna Johnson, 21, hasn't ever had a boyfriend mentioned on the TLC series — until recently, that is. Keep reading to learn more.