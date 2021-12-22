Are '7 Little Johnstons' Star Jonah Johnston and His Girlfriend Ashley Still Together?

In Season 10 of the popular TLC reality series 7 Little Johnstons, audiences have seen both Anna and Jonah Johnston move out of their family’s house. Both siblings were pretty eager to live independently after their younger sister, Elizabeth, got her own home.

In the trailer that came out before the new season started, Jonah bravely announces the news in front of his parents, Trent and Amber. Then, his parents help him pack all his stuff up for him and lend him a hand to get his new home set up.