Fans of 7 Little Johnstons have loved to see the family evolve over the years. The show premiered in 2015, and ever since then we've gotten to see the family face all kinds of challenges and become stronger together. Together, Amber and Trent have five kids — and we have watched them grow up before our very eyes.Over the course of the TLC show, fans have seen the Johnstons renovate and move around to different homes. So, where does the family live now? They recently moved into a house with three bathrooms, and it sits on over nine acres of land.Where do the 7 Little Johnstons live?According to TLC, the Johnston's live in rural Georgia. More specifically, the family currently lives in a huge house in Forsyth. The house's listing on Trulia says that it was built in 2005 and consists of 3,660 square feet on 9.47 acres. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a pool. It's described as "incredibly secluded" and it used to be owned by an "Atlanta Brave Legend." It's said that they paid $486,000 for it.Even though the home is beautiful, the house-hunting process for the family sounds like it was really stressful. It's reported that the family had to spend a few weeks in a hotel beforehand while they found the house. They rented three rooms, and the cost of it all was a lot to deal with.At the beginning of 7 Little Johnstons, the family lived in a farmhouse that was located in Barnesville. They spent years renovating it before they decided to call it quits and move out. In later seasons, we see that some of the older kids are moving out of the family home on their own.Will there be an 11th Season of '7 Little Johnstons'?As of now, an 11th season of the hit TLC show hasn't been confirmed. But there is one rumor floating around the internet that would make a great plotline. People have been speculating that the family may want to have another child. In a trailer for the 10th season, Trent brings up the idea to his family. Adoption can be a long process, so it could happen in another season if it's introduced in this one.However, this clashes with the fact that some fans feel as if Amber and Trent don't appreciate the kids they already have. In a YouTube video posted by TLC, Anna builds a house for her dog Cruiser. Some people in the comments feel like Anna isn't treated the way she deserves. "I have a soft spot for sweet Anna," said one comment. "Her family doesn’t appreciate her. She is such a good person and deserves to be treated as such."In another comment, someone pointed out that they don't understand why Amber and Trent want their kids out of the home "ASAP." But the family also gets these kinds of comments on Instagram. In a post from July 2021, there is one comment saying that Amber and Trent are "bullying" their children."You guys are ridiculous toward your kids," says another comment on the same post. "So immature toward [Anna], and just downright petty — it’s like everything pisses you off and it’s disturbing." \n\nYou can watch 7 Little Johnstons Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.