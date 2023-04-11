Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 7 Little Johnstons Source: Instagram/@annamjohnstonn ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Star Anna Johnston Became a First-Time Homeowner At 22 Anna from '7 Little Johnstons' has a new house! After several tumultuous years, Anna's recent property purchase marked a fresh start for the TLC reality star. By Haylee Thorson Apr. 11 2023, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

A TLC reality star recently hit a life-changing milestone! In February, Anna Johnston from 7 Little Johnstons became a first-time homeowner at 22. After several tumultuous years, the property purchase marked a fresh start for Amber Johnston and Trent Johnston’s daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Better yet? Fans can catch a glimpse of Anna’s new home in the upcoming Season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons. Ready to learn more about the momentous occasion? We have the details.

Source: Instagram/@annamjohnstonn

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Johnston from ‘7 Little Johnstons’ recently purchased her first home.

On Feb. 10, 2023, Anna took to Instagram to announce the life-changing news of her newfound homeownership. “It’s OFFICIAL … I’m a HOMEOWNER,” Anna captioned her post. “So thankful for everyone who has been a part of this, definitely my mom and dad … thank you for everything … TIME TO MOVE IN.” The TLC personality’s Instagram slideshow featured two photos of her proudly displaying the keys to her new home — the first being a solo shot and the second with Anna alongside her mother, Amber.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t wait to congratulate the 7 Little Johnstons star on her purchase. “After all the flack from your parents, you are your own success story!” one follower commented. “So proud of your perseverance and hard work, Anna.”

Another added, “Congratulations! Many of your viewers always knew you would be successful! We were always on your side and rooting for you!” And one of Anna’s siblings couldn’t help but joke about her sister’s milestone. “Oh yeahhhhh!!!” Emma Johnston wrote. “Can’t wait to drive to your own house.”

Article continues below advertisement

‘7 Little Johnstons’ matriarch Amber Johnston celebrated her daughter’s homeownership on Instagram.

The same day Anna announced her big news on Instagram, Amber posted a photo of her daughter signing the official paperwork. “She did it,” the 7 Little Johnstons star wrote, followed by a house emoji. “#annagotacrib.” “Congratulations, Anna!” one of Amber’s followers wrote in response. “But double congratulations to the parents for raising a [responsible, hard-working] woman.”

Someone else added, “So happy to see Anna doing well in life, was worried when she used to get in trouble. Congratulations, babe … You deserve everything great.”

Article continues below advertisement

What does Anna Johnston do for a living? The ‘7 Little Johnstons’ star is a successful business owner.

Anna’s recent property purchase wouldn’t have been possible without her unyielding entrepreneurial spirit. In 2019, the 7 Little Johnstons star opened her online jewelry shop Fizz 4 Passion, with the help of her family members. As an avid accessory lover, Anna wanted to create a bracelet brand revolving around stackability.

However, that wasn’t her only goal. “Along with wearing jewelry to complete outfits, I remind the customers to do everything with PASSION!” the reality personality writes on Fizz 4 Passion’s website.