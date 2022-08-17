Trent and Amber Johnston Set the Record Straight About Jonah and Delta 8 (EXCLUSIVE)

“He just started panicking, ‘Dad, I don’t know where I’m at. I don’t know what’s wrong with me,'" Trent told Distractify. "And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ He tells me, ‘Dad, I don’t know if someone slipped something in my drink, but I don't know what’s going on. I don’t know how to drive this car. I don’t know where I’m at.’”

Trent continued: “I was telling him, 'If you can, put your car in park right in the middle of the interstate. Slow down, slow down.'"