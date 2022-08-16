Are Brice and Elizabeth Star From '7 Little Johnstons' Still Together? Here's What We Know
One thing TLC does well is provide viewers with insight into the lives of others living with different circumstances. 7 Little Johnstons is a reality TV show about a family living with dwarfism. Trent and Amber are the parents to a whole slew of kids.
Jonah and Elizabeth are their biological kids while Anna Marie, Alex Joseph, and Emma Lee are adopted. Elizabeth’s relationship with her boyfriend Brice Bolden has been interesting to keep up with throughout the show. Are they still dating now? Here’s an update.
Are Brice and Liz from '7 Little Johnstons' still together?
There's good news for fans who “stan” the relationship between Elizabeth and Brice. They are still together! In fact, they’re living together. During an episode of 7 Little Johnstons, the couple was filmed their process of moving in together –– and they’re still going strong.
Are Elizabeth and Brice from '7 Little Johnstons' engaged?
Brice hasn’t popped the question to Elizabeth just yet, so as of now, they are not engaged. In April 2021, they celebrated their two-year anniversary and Elizabeth posted a sweet tribute to Brice.
Her caption said, “Two years. That’s 24 months, 730 days, 17,520 hours, 10,511,200 minutes, 63,072,000 seconds that I have loved and laughed with you always. I love you!”
How does this couple stay busy?
A few scrolls through Brice's Instagram reveal that one of his favorite hobbies is fishing. He loves catching giant fish and showing them off in front of the camera. Spending quality time with Elizabeth is also incredibly important to him based on the pictures he’s shared.
On Elizabeth’s end, she’s been incredibly busy training to become a nurse. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, she did her part by helping out as a frontline worker.
Who was Elizabeth Johnston dating before Brice Bolden on '7 Little Johnstons'?
Brice wasn’t always the main man in Elizabeth’s life. When 7 Little Johnstons first premiered, she was involved with someone totally different. His name was James Burdette, and he consistently appeared in episodes of the show. He was one of her good friends, but not her boyfriend for a while. Elizabeth was told she couldn’t have any romantic relationships until she turned 16.
James and Elizabeth spent time as companions for two years until she was old enough to become his girlfriend. When they finally started dating, it was exciting for viewers to see their relationship unfold.
Ultimately, they called it quits in 2018. Elizabeth obviously didn’t stay single for long, though. The public caught wind of her relationship with Brice at the beginning of 2019.
Catch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC or on the Discovery Plus app.