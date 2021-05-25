Logo
Home > Entertainment > 7 Little Johnstons
'7 Little Johnstons'
Source: TLC

Trent and Amber's Kids From '7 Little Johnstons' Are Seriously All Grown Up

By

May. 25 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Ahead of the Season 9 premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, a teaser trailer hinted that three of Trent and Amber's children were on the cusp of moving out. Many who have been following along with the Georgia family, which is comprised of the couple and their five children — all of whom are little people — likely found themselves going, "Wait, how old are the kids again?" Because yes, Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth are at an age where they could be leaving the nest anytime now. Let's take a closer look.

Article continues below advertisement

The '7 Little Johnstons' kids' ages might come as a shock to some.

Doesn't it seem just like yesterday that TLC viewers were getting introduced to the Johnston family? Trent and Amber's five children were practically babies. But alas, the series premiered in March 2015, and so much has happened since then.

little johnstons young
Source: Instagram

Jonah Johnston

Source: Instagram

Jonah Johnston is the eldest child of Amber and Trent. (He and his younger sister, Elizabeth are also their only biological kids.) Born on Dec. 1, 1999, Jonah turns 22 in 2021.

These days, Jonah is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Ashley. At the end of Season 8 of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent and Amber pressured Jonah to get his own place. Plenty of fans have been speculating about Jonah possibly moving to North Carolina to be with Ashley.

Article continues below advertisement

Anna Johnston

Source: Instagram

Anna Johnston is the second-oldest of Trent and Amber's kids; she was adopted from Siberia, Russia, at age 4. Anna's birthday is May 7, 2000, which means she turned 21 in 2021.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna had been away at college studying early childhood education. She also runs her own Etsy business called Fizz4Passion.

Article continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Johnston

Source: Instagram

Elizabeth "Liz" Johnston — who was born on Dec. 7, 2001 — turns 20 in 2021. She's currently studying nursing in college, and she's still dating her boyfriend from high school, Brice.

Article continues below advertisement

Emma Johnston

Source: Instagram

Emma Johnston was born on July 1, 2005, in China, before she was adopted by the Johnstons at age 5. That means she turns 16 in 2021. These days, Emma is busy in high school, where she's also a cheerleader. Like Anna, she runs her own Etsy business. It's called Emma's Rings 'n Things.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Johnston

Source: Instagram

Alex Johnston was born on Nov. 15, 2005, in Seoul, South Korea — which means he also turns 16 in 2021. He was adopted by the Johnstons when he was 6 months old. You can check out Alex's Etsy shop, AlexPaperCo.

Article continues below advertisement

More than one of Trent and Amy's kids could be moving out in Season 9 of '7 Little Johnstons.'

A trailer for Season 9 of 7 Little Johnstons teased that Elizabeth and her boyfriend — and possibly Jonah and his girlfriend — could be ready to take the next step in their relationships by moving in together. Meanwhile, Anna seems to be contemplating leaving the nest, too.

"We have five kids under this roof, three of which are entering adulthood," Amber explains in the teaser. "It's a very busy, crazy time."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Access/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

It looks like we'll have to tune in to the show to find out who all is moving out of the Johnstons' home during this new season of life.

Watch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The '7 Little Johnstons' Family Is on TikTok, and They Don't Disappoint

Jonah Johnston’s Parents Are Finally Warming up to His Girlfriend

Emma From '7 Little Johnstons' Has an Autoimmune Disease Requiring Injections

More From Distractify

  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.