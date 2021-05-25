Trent and Amber's Kids From '7 Little Johnstons' Are Seriously All Grown Up

Trent and Amber's Kids From '7 Little Johnstons' Are Seriously All Grown UpBy Michelle Stein
May. 25 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Ahead of the Season 9 premiere of 7 Little Johnstons, a teaser trailer hinted that three of Trent and Amber's children were on the cusp of moving out. Many who have been following along with the Georgia family, which is comprised of the couple and their five children — all of whom are little people — likely found themselves going, "Wait, how old are the kids again?" Because yes, Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth are at an age where they could be leaving the nest anytime now. Let's take a closer look.
The '7 Little Johnstons' kids' ages might come as a shock to some.
Doesn't it seem just like yesterday that TLC viewers were getting introduced to the Johnston family? Trent and Amber's five children were practically babies. But alas, the series premiered in March 2015, and so much has happened since then.
Jonah Johnston
Jonah Johnston is the eldest child of Amber and Trent. (He and his younger sister, Elizabeth are also their only biological kids.) Born on Dec. 1, 1999, Jonah turns 22 in 2021.
These days, Jonah is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Ashley. At the end of Season 8 of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent and Amber pressured Jonah to get his own place. Plenty of fans have been speculating about Jonah possibly moving to North Carolina to be with Ashley.
Anna Johnston
Anna Johnston is the second-oldest of Trent and Amber's kids; she was adopted from Siberia, Russia, at age 4. Anna's birthday is May 7, 2000, which means she turned 21 in 2021.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna had been away at college studying early childhood education. She also runs her own Etsy business called Fizz4Passion.
Elizabeth Johnston
Elizabeth "Liz" Johnston — who was born on Dec. 7, 2001 — turns 20 in 2021. She's currently studying nursing in college, and she's still dating her boyfriend from high school, Brice.
Emma Johnston
Emma Johnston was born on July 1, 2005, in China, before she was adopted by the Johnstons at age 5. That means she turns 16 in 2021. These days, Emma is busy in high school, where she's also a cheerleader. Like Anna, she runs her own Etsy business. It's called Emma's Rings 'n Things.
Alex Johnston
Alex Johnston was born on Nov. 15, 2005, in Seoul, South Korea — which means he also turns 16 in 2021. He was adopted by the Johnstons when he was 6 months old. You can check out Alex's Etsy shop, AlexPaperCo.
More than one of Trent and Amy's kids could be moving out in Season 9 of '7 Little Johnstons.'
A trailer for Season 9 of 7 Little Johnstons teased that Elizabeth and her boyfriend — and possibly Jonah and his girlfriend — could be ready to take the next step in their relationships by moving in together. Meanwhile, Anna seems to be contemplating leaving the nest, too.
"We have five kids under this roof, three of which are entering adulthood," Amber explains in the teaser. "It's a very busy, crazy time."
It looks like we'll have to tune in to the show to find out who all is moving out of the Johnstons' home during this new season of life.
Watch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC, or on the Discovery Plus app.