Trent and Amber's Kids From '7 Little Johnstons' Are Seriously All Grown Up

Jonah Johnston is the eldest child of Amber and Trent. (He and his younger sister, Elizabeth are also their only biological kids.) Born on Dec. 1, 1999, Jonah turns 22 in 2021.

These days, Jonah is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Ashley. At the end of Season 8 of 7 Little Johnstons, Trent and Amber pressured Jonah to get his own place. Plenty of fans have been speculating about Jonah possibly moving to North Carolina to be with Ashley.