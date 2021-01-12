Jonah Johnston Is All Grown up, and He's Even Dating Now

When 7 Little Johnstons originally premiered, the Johnston kids were all pretty young. Most have grown up on TV, though, and now all five of the kids are getting older and will all be ready to move on from home soon enough. As the oldest in 2021, Jonah is 20, Anna is the second oldest at 19, Elizabeth is 18, and Alex and Emma are 14.

Clearly, the Johnstons have their hands full, especially with Jonah in college and getting ready to start a life that includes his parents and siblings even less. It's still unclear if Jonah and his girlfriend will move in together before Season 8 of 7 Little Johnstons is even over, but the relationship itself is proof of how much he has grown and how much things are changing within the family.

Watch 7 Little Johnstons on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.