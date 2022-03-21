How Tall Are the '7 Little Johnstons,' Exactly? The Family's Heights, Explored

A number of online sources report that Amber Johnston is roughly 4' tall, while Trent is 4'3" tall.

Jonah Johnston is reportedly 4'4" tall — and since Elizabeth Johnston appears to be the tallest in her family, she is likely between 4'4" and 4'5".

Anna, Emma, and Alex are fairly close in height and all slightly taller than their mom. So we would estimate them to be roughly 4'2" tall.