What Is the Dad's Job on '7 Little Johnstons'? Trent Works Hard for His Family

What Is the Dad's Job on '7 Little Johnstons'? Trent Works Hard for His FamilyBy Michelle Stein
Updated
Trent and Amber Johnston captivated the world with their family when 7 Little Johnstons premiered on TLC in 2015. The rural Georgia couple and their five children — who are a mix of biological and adopted — all have a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.
While the reality TV series covers both major life events and the mundane daily happenings in the Johnstons' lives, what TLC doesn't often touch upon are Trent and Amber's careers.
And as it turns out, the family's dad does have a job outside of the paycheck his family earns from 7 Little Johnstons.
This makes sense, considering they have five kids to presumably put through college in the coming years. Jonah and Anna are already 19 and have gotten a taste of the "real world" via higher education away from home. And then there's Elizabeth 17, Emma, 13, and Alex, 13, who are coming up right behind them.
Let's take a closer look at what dad Trent's job actually is. Because his career is only mentioned in passing on 7 Little Johnstons — and plenty of viewers have likely missed it.
What is the '7 Little Johnstons' dad's job?
If you take a look at Trent's LinkedIn profile, his current position is listed as director of landscape management for Clayton State University — in addition to being a reality TV star for TLC's 7 Little Johnstons, that is.
His TLC bio reads, "Trent works as a grounds supervisor at a local college in his family’s hometown, Forsyth, Georgia, and is known at home and at work at 'Mr. Fix-It.' He takes pride in renovating the family home and can make just about anything Amber or the kids dream up."
This makes sense, considering he studied applied horticulture/horticulture operations at Middle Georgia State University and that he's not afraid to spearhead home improvement and renovation projects for his family.
Trent's skills have come in handy for their new house.
Speaking of DIY house projects, the Johnstons recently purchased and moved into a gorgeous new home in Forsyth, Ga., according to In Touch Weekly. Obviously, this was super exciting for the whole family. The property was built in 2005 and boasts 3,660 square feet — including four bedrooms and three bathrooms. (It even has a pool!) On top of that, it sits on 10 acres of land and is surrounded by woods and a meadow.
Although the house set them back roughly $486,000, it did require some extra work to fix a mold issue in the office, as well as on Jonah and Alex's bedrooms. Which of course meant: Dad to the rescue.
What is Trent Johnston's net worth?
So how much is Trent worth anyway? On top of his work as a director of landscape management, his family receives a decent paycheck from TLC for 7 Little Johnstons — likely somewhere between $25,000 and $40,000 per episode, according to reality TV producer Terence Michael.
Since it's not public knowledge how much, exactly, Trent makes from TLC or at his day job, it's difficult to say for sure what his net worth really is. Trend Celebs Now estimates Trent's net worth to be between $1 million and $5 million. Which is kind of a large range, yes — but it does offer a ballpark estimate for curious fans.
And there you have it! When Trent isn't tackling home renovations projects, filming, or spending time with his family, you can find him working as the grounds supervisor at Clayton State University.
Be sure to catch 7 Little Johnstons Tuesdays at 10 p.m. (ET) on TLC.