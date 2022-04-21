What Happened to Jonah on '7 Little Johnstons'?By Michelle Stein
Since March 2015, TLC fans have watched Trent and Amber Johnston, along with their five children, navigate life as a family of little people on 7 Little Johnstons. The Johnston kids have practically grown up before viewers' eyes. It makes sense, then, that fans were curious to learn more when post-operation photos popped up on Amber's Instagram account.
So what happened to Jonah Johnston?
Jonah Johnston, 22, is the eldest of Trent and Amber's five kids. After him, there's Anna, 21, Elizabeth, 20, Emma, 16, and Alex, 16.
In April 2022, there was briefly a photo of Jonah with gauze in his mouth on his mom Amber's Instagram story, multiple outlets, including TV Season Spoilers, reported. Although the photo is no longer available, there are still images of Alex and Emma with gauze in their mouths in another of Amber's posts. "Spring Break = wisdom teeth O-U-T," she captioned the Instagram.
Aside from their curiosity about Jonah's recent wisdom teeth surgery, 7 Little Johnstons fans have noticed that the eldest Johnston hasn't appeared on the show in recent seasons as much as he used to.
One Reddit user wrote: "In all the family events, where is Jonah? Was he in this episode at all? He wasn’t there for the pizza-making at the restaurant nor at home, pranking Emma with the roaches, nor pranking Anna and Liz with the morph suits/silly string/confetti cannon. Guess he is working…?"
A different Redditor commented: "He’s a young adult now and has a job. I imagine he spends time with his girlfriend when possible and is talking and texting her in his free time."
"Maybe he doesn't want to participate as much anymore?" another viewer wondered. "He has seemed a little down this season. Hope he's doing well."
Someone else agreed: "I think you're right. It honestly seems like he's just really over being on the show."
What is Jonah Johnston up to now?
There have been some big changes in Jonah's life over the past year or so. Currently, he's working as a car salesman at Butler Toyota in Macon, Ga. — the same dealership where his father is also employed. On top of working full-time, Jonah recently moved out of his parents' house and into his own place. He's also still dating his girlfriend, Ashley.
Aside from what's been shown on 7 Little Johnstons, it's difficult to know the details about what Jonah has been up to these days. He does have an Instagram account, but he doesn't regularly offer updates to his 47,000 followers. In fact, Jonah only has five posts in total; the most recent one is from June 2020.
Hopefully, Jonah was able to heal from his wisdom teeth surgery with few complications. And hopefully, the reason he's not featured as much on 7 Little Johnstons is because he's simply busy working, hanging out with his girlfriend, and doing his own thing.
Catch new episodes of 7 Little Johnstons on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.