The '7 Little Johnstons' Season 13 Premiere Date Is Just Around the Corner

When the TLC series 7 Little Johnstons premiered in March 2015, Trent and Amber Johnston had all five of their children still living at home. These days, however, three of the kids (Jonah, Anna, and Elizabeth) have reached adulthood. Only Alex and Emma remain before Trent and Amber are officially empty-nesters.

Fans have watched through the years as the family — which is made up of all little people — navigates their everyday lives and big milestones. Now that more of the Johnston kids are gaining independence, viewers are more invested than ever. So, when is Season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons premiering? And what can fans expect? Let's take a closer look.

TLC has announced the '7 Little Johnstons' Season 13 premiere date.

On Feb. 27, TLC revealed that 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 will premiere on April 18, 2023. A news release from the network shared that "relationships and major life events take center stage this season."

First off, things seem to be looking up for Jonah following his scary incident with Delta 8 and temporarily moving back home with his parents. TLC teased: "Jonah gets back on track with big plans for his future, committed to finance school and his girlfriend despite Amber’s concerns about their relationship."

It looks like viewers will also get to see Anna seek therapy in order to "gain a better understanding of herself and to overcome some of the difficulties she’s been encountering in both love and life." As far as Emma is concerned, she's evidently shifting her attention to her career and "growing her own business with a little help from family. Meanwhile, Liz and Brice are excited to move in together — however, Amber and Trent "put the brakes on their dream home."

Another major plot line in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13 involves a family trip to Finland to visit their former foreign exchange student, Joose. There's also some big news for Alex: He has a new girlfriend! In Season 13, Alex "plans a special birthday trip to Ohio to visit her."

