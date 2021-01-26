The Kids From '7 Little Johnstons' Are Young Entrepreneurs

According to LinkedIn, Jonah Johnston worked as a soccer referee before he became a representative for the Georgia Forestry Commission. Elizabeth is in school to become a pediatric nurse practitioner and she runs a side business as well. On Instagram , Elizabeth shares various watercolor paintings that people can buy through multiple payment apps.

The Johnston family has a hit reality TV show and literally all of them are also working in some way outside of it. And, while there doesn't seem to be an end in sight for the series, clearly Trent and Amber have taught their kids something valuable about working hard to set themselves up for when the show is over.

Watch 7 Little Johnstons on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.