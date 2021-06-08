Some '7 Little Johnstons' Fans Think Anna Might Have Moved out Already — What's the Truth?

Juggling multiple hats likely causes no trouble for the star, who runs a successful small business while also appearing on 7 Little Johnstons . Some fans believe that Anna has already moved out of the Johnston home, but what's the truth? Did she really leave the family nest?

At only 21, Anna Johnston seems to have it all figured out.

So, did Anna Johnston move out already?

Anna was born on May 7, 2000, in Siberia, Russia. She was adopted by Amber and Trent at age 4. She spent the majority of her childhood years in Forsyth, Ga. Anna graduated from high school in May 2019, and she is currently studying at the North Georgia Technical College in Clarkesville, Ga. From the outset, it looks as though she is more independent than some of her siblings. But has she moved out of the Johnston home yet?

Unlike some of her siblings — looking at you, Jonah — Anna volunteered to move out of the family home. She broached the topic in Season 9, Episode 2 of 7 Little Johnstons. She started thinking about renting a place with a friend named Faith. Her parents weren't all that excited about the prospect of Anna moving out, however.

In the episode, Amber gives Anna a hard time because she wants to move out, telling her that she may not be able to make rent unless she finds a full-time job. After the episode, many viewers took to Twitter to highlight Amber's shortcomings as a parent.

"I think Amber needs some serious parenting skills. Not supportive. She thinks she giving guidance but it's full of criticism. The fact the kids want to escape says it all. This was a very sad episode. My heart goes to Anna. #teamanna," tweeted @mom2punky.

Some fans believe that Anna managed to get her way in the end. Her argument with Amber was likely filmed some time ago, and some viewers think that it's possible that she managed to leave the Johnston home in the meantime.

Though Anna has yet to post an official announcement on social media, she and her siblings did drop a few hints suggesting that she and Elizabeth might be in the process of making some changes. Take, for instance, an Instagram post Emma shared on March 24, 2021, which indicates that Anna and Elizabeth have big things coming their way.

"I can't believe in my own two eyes that these two will be starting their new journey in a few weeks. Y'all don't have to leave me, but thank you for the extra space! I'm just proud of how hard-working y'all have been," Emma wrote. "There might be a tear coming down my face when y'all leave me. I'm going to miss them so much but we will still see each other because we still have things to finish working on. I love you guys dearly and can't wait to see y'all's new adventure ahead!"