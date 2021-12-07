'7 Little Johnstons’ Amber Johnston Had a Health Scare Last Season — Here's an Update

Amber is definitely worried since she is at a higher risk for skin cancer. According to Reality Titbit, Amber took to social media in February and shared a photo of herself on the family's Instagram account sitting at the dermatologist's office.

She wrote, "My #skincancerisrealcancer." So, Amber does in fact have skin cancer. She hasn't shared anything recently about her skin cancer journey, but she appears to be doing well from her social media photos.