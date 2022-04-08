'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Aladin Jallali Has a New Wife After Divorcing Laura

Those who have kept up with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise likely remember Aladin Jallali, who was featured on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He and Laura tried to make things work between them, despite their cultural differences and disapproval from Laura's adult son, Liam. Ultimately, though, they divorced.

As it turns out, Aladin is now happily married to a different woman. Keep reading to learn about his new wife, Maria Talebi.