'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Aladin Jallali Has a New Wife After Divorcing Laura

'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Aladin Jallali Has a New Wife After Divorcing LauraBy Michelle Stein
Apr. 8 2022, Published 2:59 p.m. ET
Those who have kept up with the 90 Day Fiancé franchise likely remember Aladin Jallali, who was featured on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. He and Laura tried to make things work between them, despite their cultural differences and disapproval from Laura's adult son, Liam. Ultimately, though, they divorced.
As it turns out, Aladin is now happily married to a different woman. Keep reading to learn about his new wife, Maria Talebi.
Aladin from '90 Day Fiancé has a new wife — but details are sparse.
Aladin has seemingly found love with a new woman since his time on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. However, he hasn't shared much at all about his wife — other than her name is Maria Talebi. Aladin has also refrained from posting photos that show his bride's entire face.
In September 2021, he announced their marriage with a series of photos. Aladin made sure to keep his wife's face hidden with pink heart stickers. “Words can not explain how I feel when I am with you,” Aladin captioned the carousel of Instagram photos. “You are the love of my life.” He also included the hashtags: #husbandandwife, #lovers, and #vacations.
What happened to Aladin and Laura from '90 Day Fiancé'?
On Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers watched as Aladin (who is from Tunisia) and Laura (who is from Canada) met for the first time in Qatar after eight months of online dating. Right away, it was evident the two would have to overcome some major pain points — including cultural differences and a 20-plus-year age gap. Not to mention, Laura's son Liam did not like Aladin.
Although they did wind up saying "I do" on the show, their marriage didn't make it in the long run. They married in July 2018 and split in October 2019.
What is Laura from '90 Day Fiancé' doing now — and is she dating anyone?
In March 2021, Laura revealed she had been dating a new, even younger man. "I do have a honey," she shared on 90 Day Bares All. "And this time, I'm going within the walls of North America. So I have an American sweetheart. He is a doctor. He loves me for me."
Laura went on to explain that she and her mystery man had been together for about a year, but they had not met in person.
However, Laura revealed in a 90 Day Fiancé: Diaries update — which aired on April 4, 2022 — that she hoped to get back in the dating game. She made no mention of her American boyfriend.
“It’s been three years since I’ve been in the presence of a man romantically, like it’s been a long time,” she said. “I really want to get back out there, meet men, have a great time with my friends, and start to get myself back in shape again.”
Whether or not Laura is currently single or dating, we wish her the very best. And happy (belated) wedding day to Aladin and his new wife, Maria!
Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres on April 17 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC and Discovery Plus.