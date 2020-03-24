Laura and Aladin Haven't Quite Moved on From '90 Day Fiancé'By Chrissy Bobic
In 2019, TLC introduced the world to yet another show in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way included cast members from the United States who wanted to permanently relocate to their significant other’s home country rather than the other way around. Hence, the name. Laura Jallali and Aladin Jallali were part of the cast and one of the couples who were married by the end of the season.
Not long after, however, the news broke that they didn't work out, leading fans to wonder what happened to Laura and Aladin since 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. They are both off living their own separate lives now, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about new relationships and the possibility that one of them might end up on a 90 Day Fiancé show again at some point in the future.
What happened to Laura and Aladin on '90 Day Fiancé'?
After their time on 90 Day Fiancé ended, Aladin and Laura embarked on a pretty messy breakup. Laura openly claimed that Aladin was homosexual, while Aladin accused her of being a catfish. Despite having gotten married on the show, it was clear from their breakup and relationship post-90 Day Fiancé that the two probably should have never gone through with the wedding in the first place.
According to Soap Dirt, Aladin and Laura are still technically married, but that doesn’t mean there’s any hope for a reconciliation. Aladin made it clear on the tell-all that he wanted a divorce and after their brutal back and forth, it seemed like Laura was all too happy to give it to them. If that’s the case, then it was probably best for everyone.
Laura is stuck in Ecuador because of COVID-19.
It doesn’t look like Laura has moved on romantically, but she is still doing a bit of traveling outside of the United States. She traveled to Ecuador before the new coronavirus became a pandemic and now, as she told her followers on Instagram, she is effectively stuck there because of a travel ban related to the virus. It doesn’t look like she’s seeing anyone else romantically, but she seems only too happy to have moved on from Aladin.
There’s a special woman in Aladin’s life.
Like so many other 90 Day Fiancé stars, Aladin is heavily into the Cameo game, but he is also all about spending time with his mom, who is the most important woman in his life right now. That’s right — the special woman in Aladin’s life right now who he recently hinted at on social media is none other than his mom. With the way things ended with Laura, that might be for the best for him right now.
Will there be a ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 2?
While it’s unclear when and if there will be a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2, Laura and Aladin are part of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? Season 4 on TLC Go. So for now, there is plenty of their drama to go around, despite their split being permanent. Hopefully they can find a way to move on from everything for good.
