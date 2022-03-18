Jasmine's Job Is in Serious Jeopardy on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'By Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 18 2022, Published 4:36 p.m. ET
One of the most deplorable things Gino Palazzolo has done to Jasmine Pineda in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days may have had lasting negative effects on her career. He sent partial nude photos that she gave to him out of confidence to one of his exes, who then threatened to release those photos.
Because Jasmine is a teacher who went through years of schooling to get to where she is today, she's now concerned about losing everything.
So, is Jasmine still a teacher after 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days? While Gino doesn't seem to understand the potential ramifications of what he did, it's the biggest issue in their relationship right now.
If the photos are leaked, then Jasmine could lose her livelihood. And she has children, which makes the situation even more dire for her.
Is Jasmine from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' still a teacher?
According to an Instagram Q&A Jasmine hosted in her Instagram Stories in February 2022, she is no longer a teacher. When a follower asked what he does for work right now, Jasmine replied, "I'm currently supporting myself and my kids with OnlyFans and Cameos. I'm trying to get a new job. I haven't had good luck yet."
And right now, it looks like Jasmine is still making money through those modes of work rather than teaching. It's possible that either Gino's ex did leak the photos of Jasmine, or being on the show itself caused her to lose her job.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has a way of showing the worst in its cast members. And even if Jasmine does love Gino, her participation in the show could be partly to blame for why she isn't a teacher anymore.
Jasmine does have a few dozen reviews on Cameo, however, so she could be making decent money there at this time. You can order a personal video for $50 or shell out $105 for a video you can use for your business.
And, as Jasmine said on Instagram, she currently has an OnlyFans account, where her subscribers can pay $14.99 per month for her content.
Are Jasmine and Gino still together after '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'?
Per the standard NDAs in place for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast members, neither Gino or Jasmine has revealed if they're still together. However, judging by Gino's numerous Instagram posts with Jasmine, it seems like they still are.
The photos are captioned with "throwback" hashtags, but if Gino and Jasmine were no longer together, he probably wouldn't be so eager to share the pictures in the first place.
Jasmine spoke to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022 and admitted that Gino is a "nice man" and that his heart was in the right place with her during their first meeting and trip in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5. Again, that doesn't sound like someone who ended things with the guy. But all will be revealed in the Season 5 tell-all.
Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.