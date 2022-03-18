Jasmine's Job Is in Serious Jeopardy on '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days'

One of the most deplorable things Gino Palazzolo has done to Jasmine Pineda in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days may have had lasting negative effects on her career. He sent partial nude photos that she gave to him out of confidence to one of his exes, who then threatened to release those photos.

Because Jasmine is a teacher who went through years of schooling to get to where she is today, she's now concerned about losing everything.