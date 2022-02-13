Are ‘Before the 90 Days’ Stars Jasmine and Gino Still Together?

Fans have seen their drama explode on TV, but what’s up with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Jasmine and Gino now? Are they still together? Are they still fighting?

Before the 90 Days introduced Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo when Season 5 premiered in December. For the uninitiated, Before the 90 Days — a spinoff of TLC’s popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise — chronicles how long-distance couples navigate love before the K-1 visa process.