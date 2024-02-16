'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Sam and Citra Race Against Time to Find a Wedding Officiant (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The conclusion of Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé is approaching rapidly, and guess what's on the horizon? Wedding bells are chiming loudly! One couple gearing up for their special day is none other than Missouri native Sam Wilson and his lovely Indonesian fiancée, Citra Wilson.

With Sam officially converting to Islam, it's only a matter of time before he and Citra exchange vows. However, amidst the excitement, a hiccup threatens their fairy-tale ending. Wait, what?! Delve into the details below by checking out an exclusive clip from the upcoming Feb. 18 episode, courtesy of Distractify.

Who officiates Citra and Sam's wedding on '90 Day Fiancé'?

In the exclusive clip, tensions arise when Citra's father meets with the pair to discuss their wedding. Language barriers exacerbate the situation, as Sam speaks only English, leading to awkward moments.

Citra informs her father that a pastor will officiate their wedding, to which he reacts quite unfavorably: "We already did that at the mosque," he says. Sam, feeling uncomfortable, learns of the exchange from Citra. "I saw Herman's face, like, he was not happy when he found out about a Christian pastor marrying us," Sam states in a confessional, pointing out how "everything just went sideways."

Despite Citra's explanation that they're not adhering to Christian traditions, her father insists the wedding must align with Islamic customs. Citra tells him, "The Imam had been invited but couldn't make it because of short notice," adding that the pastor is "the only one available around here who can legally officiate our wedding."

Ultimately, Herman refuses to accept a ceremony involving any holy book other than the Quran. Feeling defeated, the happy couple realizes they must cancel the pastor.