Are Sam and Citra of '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? Spoiler Alert — We Found Something Big! Sam says he has a secret that could ruin things with Citra. While we have only just met the couple, we have some major news about their relationship. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 1 2023, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

The Gist: With their story appearing at the end of Season 10, Episode 9, Sam and Citra are the newest members of the cast.

Sam admits to having a drug addiction in the past.

Sam is worried that Citra's father — who is a cop — will forbid his daughter from dating him.

The latest drama on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 has left fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama between Sam Wilson, hailing from Missouri, and his Indonesian fiancée, Citra Wilson. The teaser for Episode 11 promises to shed light on a secret that Sam has been harboring, potentially jeopardizing their relationship. Meanwhile, let's dive into the current status of Sam and Citra's relationship.

Citra made it to the U.S., but are Sam and Citra still together?

Source: Instagram @cswlsn Sam & Citra

Yes, they are! Citra successfully made her way to the United States, arriving in April 2023. Recent social media updates from Citra herself provide glimpses into their life together, dispelling any doubts about their relationship status. And in case you’re counting, April is way over 90 days, so I think it is safe to say that the couple got married!

Citra’s Instagram posts showcase the couple enjoying various activities, and she seems to be adapting well to her new life in the U.S. She even posted pictures of their first Halloween together.

The newlyweds met on a dating app.

Citra and Sam's journey began in the digital realm, where they connected on a dating app. Sam, a Missouri native, and Citra, from West Java, Indonesia, formed an instant connection. Despite their different cultural backgrounds and the challenges posed by Citra's strict Muslim upbringing, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged. Sam's visit to Indonesia marked a pivotal moment, as he proposed to Citra, setting the stage for the complexities that would follow.

Sam fears a big secret threatens their relationship.

A major plot twist in their story involves Sam's admission to a past struggle with drug addiction. In a vulnerable moment, Sam opens up about his history, revealing that he battled addiction to pain medication from the age of 15. The journey to recovery wasn't easy, with relapses along the way, but Sam has managed to stay clean for almost a decade. Surprisingly, Citra is aware of this part of Sam's past and remains supportive, showcasing the strength of their bond.

However, the teaser for Episode 11 hints at a secret that Sam is hesitant to reveal to Citra. The tension arises from Sam's fear that this undisclosed information could lead to Citra's father forbidding her from being with him. Citra's father, a former police officer in Indonesia, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.