Sam Faces Possible Jail Time on '90 Day Fiancé,' but Citra Is Sticking by Him Sam from Season 10 of '90 Day Fiancé' faces potential jail time that could take place after his wedding with Citra, and it could prevent her father's approval. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 29 2024, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Citra from Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé knew what she was getting into with Sam when they met. She was aware of his background and his history with drugs. What she probably didn't anticipate, however, was the idea that her new husband-to-be might have to go to jail shortly after their nuptials.

In the Jan. 28 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Sam and Citra deal with the possibility of Sam heading to jail after they’re married because he failed to take part in his court-ordered drug diversion program. And Citra’s dad isn't wild about his daughter marrying someone with such a colorful past, let alone someone who had legal troubles so recently.

Does Sam go to jail on '90 Day Fiancé'?

According to court reports, Sam was arrested in March 2023. In December 2023, he was granted a diversion program that appears to be different from the one he was previously ordered to do. In this program, the guidelines state that Sam is to call in to a testing location every night to learn if he has to take a drug test the following morning, maintain full-time employment or schooling, and he has to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Of course, this is among the litany of other guidelines he has to follow. It’s not totally clear if failing to meet any of these requirements means that Sam will be terminated from the program and thrown into jail, but that’s possible.

And on Instagram, Sam answered a follower’s question about work and admitted he had been terminated from a job he had. A job he may need to maintain a good standing in the program. Still, it doesn't look like Sam is in jail now or that he served any substantial, if at all, jail time following his wedding to Citra.

Citra is willing to go against her father to marry Sam on '90 Day Fiancé.'

Although Citra knew about Sam’s issues with the law before her family traveled to the United States for the wedding, she didn't opt to pull out of the engagement. In fact, she says on the show, she would be willing to defy her father, should her dad decide that he doesn’t want her to marry Sam because of Sam’s previous arrest.