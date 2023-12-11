Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Sam Wilson of '90 Day Fiancé' Is Working Hard to Build a Future With Citra Sam Wilson burns the midnight oil with double shifts, finding solace in the driver's seat as he sacrifices sleep to build a future for Citra. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 11 2023, Published 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cswlsn

The Gist: Sam Wilson works hard to pay for the K-1 Visa process.

He's so dedicated that he sometimes sleeps in his car to cut down on long commutes.

Sam has a huge secret he's keeping from Citra.

On 90 Day Fiancé, Sam Wilson emerged late in the series but fans are catching up quickly. With his troubled past, and the secrets he is keeping from his fiancée, Citra, the pair has viewers on the edge of their seats.

The K-1 Visa process isn’t cheap, so Sam has had to work hard to get his fiancée to the United States. His hard work seems to be paying off, but many people are wondering what he does for a job. Keep reading for all of the details.

Sam Wilson works as a stocker.

Sam is from Cameron, Mo. He has found himself at the center of attention on 90 Day Fiancé, not only for his romantic endeavors but also for his dedication to a demanding job. A glimpse into his daily life reveals the challenges he faces as a stocker for an online retailer.

The show provides viewers with a snapshot of Sam's mornings, waking up in his car, changing into work attire, and preparing for a day of loading and unloading packages at the docks. Despite the grueling nature of the job and the unconventional sleeping arrangements, Sam's commitment to supporting his relationship with Citra remains unwavering.

Despite a troubled past, Sam is now clean.

Sam's journey hasn't been without its share of trials, particularly in overcoming a history of drug addiction. Having battled opiate dependency from the young age of 15, Sam faced a myriad of challenges that extended into his professional life, making job stability elusive. However, a turning point in his life occurred at the age of 22 when he managed to break free from the shackles of addiction.

In the years that followed, Sam not only remained clean but also embraced a new chapter marked by commitment and resilience. This triumph over personal demons became a crucial element of his relationship with Citra, who, despite being aware of his past, chose to stand by him as he pursued a healthier, drug-free lifestyle.

Sam has a big secret that Citra doesn't know about.

Behind the veneer of commitment and redemption, a lingering secret threatens to unravel the stability Sam and Citra have built. Sam's arrest, a consequence of carrying Suboxone without a prescription, looms over his life.

The judge's offer of a diversion program served as a lifeline, providing an alternative to potential jail time. However, Sam's failure to meet the program's deadline places him at the precipice of a significant legal dilemma. The weight of this undisclosed information adds an extra layer of complexity to Sam's relationship with Citra, who remains blissfully unaware of the impending revelation.