Sophie Sierra of '90 Day Fiancé' Ditches the Blonde Hair and Goes Brunette Sophie Sierra is living her best life. She took to Instagram to show fans her gorgeous new look, and it is giving hair model vibes! By Sarah Walsh Dec. 4 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

The Gist: Sophie Sierra has done away with her bleach-blonde hair.

She is now sporting silky brown hair.

Fans are wondering if the new do symbolizes more.

So far, 90 Day Fiancé star Sophie Sierra has been on quite the rollercoaster with her fiancé, Rob Warne. Their relationship has been marred by his online cheating — and he is a repeat offender. And fans are feeling the weight of the big secret Sophie has been waiting to share with him.

On the latest episode of the show, Sophie finally musters the courage to share her secret, and judging by the episode preview, Rob doesn't react well. With all this up and down, fans are wondering if Sophie’s hot new look means something more!

Sophie has a whole new hair look, and we are here for it!

Known for her signature blonde locks and long wigs, Sophie surprised fans with a stunning makeover, bidding farewell to the bleach blonde and embracing her natural brunette color. The drastic change not only highlighted her newfound confidence but also hinted at a fresh start. The fashion influencer took to social media to share the journey of her hair transformation, inviting positive responses from fans who applauded her for the bold move.

The switch from blonde to brunette not only showcased Sophie's style evolution but also symbolized a potential turning point in her life. Fans couldn't help but wonder if this transformation was more than just a beauty upgrade, especially given the challenges she and Rob have faced in their relationship.

Sophie finally told Rob about her sexuality.

Amid the storm of relationship issues, Sophie courageously decided to reveal a deeply personal aspect of her identity to Rob. In a pivotal moment on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, Episode 9, Sophie disclosed to Rob that she is bisexual. This revelation came at a crucial juncture in their relationship — since Sophie had just forgiven Rob for online cheating again!

Opening up about her sexuality was a big deal for Sophie, as she navigated through the anxiety of potential rejection and the fear of how Rob might react. The disclosure adds another layer to their complex relationship dynamics, leaving viewers eager to witness the aftermath of this heartfelt revelation.

Is Sophie's new look an Easter egg?

As Sophie unveiled her brunette transformation, some eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but speculate whether her revamped appearance was more than just a fashion statement. With rumors swirling about the couple's rocky relationship and whispers of a potential breakup, the timing of Sophie's makeover raised eyebrows.

Fans have begun to dissect if Sophie's new look serves as an Easter egg, subtly hinting at a chapter's end in her relationship with Rob. In the world of celebrities, a drastic appearance change often accompanies personal transformations or major life events. Could Sophie be using her brunette locks to signal a fresh start and newfound independence?