All About '90 Day Fiancé's' "Million-Dollar Barbie": What Is Nikki Exotika's Job? With over $1 million in plastic surgery, Nikki Exotika is hard to miss. But how does she fund her expensive lifestyle — what does she do for a living? By Sarah Walsh Nov. 14 2023, Published 9:13 a.m. ET

Reality TV star Nikki Exotika, the “million dollar Barbie” of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, didn't just stumble into the world of glitz and glamor. She’s been idolizing Barbie and Madonna since she was a small child.

So it makes sense that she would try to pursue a career in entertainment, but is that what she does for a living? We have the scoop on everything Nikki Exotika!

What is Nikki Exotica’s job?

Similar to her idols, Pamela Anderson, Madonna, and Barbie, Nikki has carved a niche for herself! Nikki is a performer, singer-songwriter, and makeup artist. She says that her “aesthetic is makeup,” and she even has a license in cosmetology.

Nikki uses her YouTube channel to promote her music videos, and her success is only rising. Her most popular video has over 409,000 views, and views for her latest music video, a cover of "Pandam Pandam," are only rising. In the video, she wears red heart-shaped glasses and matching red lingerie and sings, “I get the shivers when I look into your eyes.”

In addition to her music career, Nikki has a number of other projects listed in her Linktree. Among them are her Cameo appearances as well as the sale of “exclusive content” on her OnlyFans account.

What was Nikki like as a child?

From a young age, Nikki's fascination with Barbie and Madonna set the stage for her future aspirations. Her desire to become famous was fueled by the glamorous images she saw on television. Nikki told cameras that she would often raid her mom's closet and play with her cousin's dolls, imagining a life of fame.

Nikki is very open about the fact that she was not born a girl. At 19, she underwent gender reassignment surgery so that her outer appearance matched her inner feelings. She explained that she spent a lot of money on cosmetic procedures — including three nose jobs, breast augmentation, voice therapy, and the removal of her Adam's apple. The cost of becoming a real-life Barbie doll was steep, but it was all worth it for Nikki.