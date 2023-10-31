Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Are Nikki and Justin Still Together on ‘90 Day Fiancé’? Nikki Exotika and Igor (aka Justin) from '90 Day Fiancé' have had a very rocky relationship. Are they still together? Let's find out. By Allison Hunt Oct. 30 2023, Published 8:46 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Nikki and Justin are cast members on Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

Nikki and Justin were originally together in 2006, before breaking up over a secret that Nikki was keeping.

Nikki and Justin got back together 15 years after their initial split.

90 Day Fiancé follows couples as they travel across oceans to be together and have 90 days to figure out if they want to get married or not. But some of these couples have had more than 90 days to figure that out: Nikki Exotika and Igor (aka Justin).

Nikki and Justin (as Nikki calls him because she thinks that he resembles Justin Timberlake) have had their ups and downs as a couple before they were even introduced to us in Season 10. But despite the odds, they have come back together. Now are they still together? That is the question. Let's find out!

Are Nikki and Justin still together on ‘90 Day Fiancé’?

As mentioned, Nikki and Justin had a rocky start to their relationship. The pair originally met in Moldova in the mid-2000s, when Nikki went there to see a different man only to find out that the latter had a girlfriend. Nikki met Justin on a website while there and the pair fell in love and even got engaged.

Nikki revealed that she was keeping her identity as a transgender woman hidden, and in the middle of a fight with Justin, after two years of being together, she revealed that she used to be a man. This led to their first breakup.

Years later, 15 years later to be exact, the pair reconnected on a trip to Mexico and got re-engaged, starting their K1 visa process again. So are they still together now? It's hard to tell because they haven't had the easiest go of it on 90 Day Fiancé.

This clip shows Nikki and Justin having an argument about how Justin does not want to be intimate with Nikki, and how she is on the brink of leaving him. Their social media also has some hints are to whether they are still together or not...

Nikki made a post on Instagram promoting the show captioning: "I’m so excited to finally share my love story with all of you in real-time... As I said before, relationships are sometimes complicated and A LOT of work, especially from 2 different worlds ..Communication, respect, trust, love, and commitment are the biggest components in a DISTANCED RELATIONSHIP...But when 2 people LOVE each other, anything is possible you fight for it, and you BOTH do your BEST to make it work."

While we may be reading into this, which is kind of our job, the line "You BOTH do your BEST to make it work," has us a little suspicious that maybe only one of them was trying to make it work.

However, on the flip side, Nikki also posted only a week before this article was written with a video of her and Justin kissing captioning, "Some cute moments after my arrival to Moldova w/ my love @justinmoldova." Although she would be contractually obligated not to give anything away, if Nikki and Justin had broken up, we don't know if she would be calling him "love" and tagging him.