Kenny and Armando Open Up About Selecting an Egg Donor on '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) '90 Day Fiancé's Kenny and Armando are on an adoption journey and in an exclusive clip, they visit a surrogacy clinic to learn about their options. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 23 2023, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

The majority of Kenny and Armando's storyline in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has to do with expanding their family to have a baby together. Kenny already has four adult children and Armando has a young daughter from a previous relationship. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Oct. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple visits a surrogacy clinic to choose their egg donor.

It's safe to say that things are getting pretty serious when it comes to having a baby together. And now that Armando's daughter is on-board with having a new sibling, all that's left to do is cross a few T's and dot some I's. OK, it's a bit more complicated than that. But things are really moving along for the fan favorite couple now.



Kenny and Armando from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' visit a surrogacy clinic.

In the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way clip, Kenny and Armando arrive at a surrogacy clinic. They're supposed to choose five different donors and from there, whichever donor is the most viable medically will be chosen for them. But the experience itself is one that Kenny hasn't seen himself in before now.

"It's really overwhelming that it's happening so fast like this," Kenny tells producers in the clip. "But what a lucky guy I am to have someone like Armando, you know, want to have a baby with me at 60 years old." However, Kenny does admit that it's "kind of weird" to choose an egg donor. Kenny's four children were born via a surrogate who was also his friend.

The process of choosing an egg donor is also a little bit of a shock for both Kenny and Armando. As they go through medical information and also photos of the different women who want to donate their eggs, Kenny is quick to utter "next," while Armando doesn't feel as comfortable passing up or pre-judging some of the women.

"I do feel that I'm a little more hesitant to say 'next,' because I am always very cautious of not being rude," Armando says in the clip. "Kenny's always more blunt and more, you know, to the point." Still, they're in this together and they're both determined to find the right donor.

Do Kenny and Armando have a baby together?