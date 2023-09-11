Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Kenny and Armando Talk Moving Dilemma: "We Had to Compromise" (EXCLUSIVE) ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ stars Kenny and Armando exclusively told ‘Distractify’ that their decision to move to Mexico City will air in Season 5. By Elizabeth Randolph Sep. 11 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way launched in July 2023 and brought back fan favorite couple Kenneth “Kenny” Niedermeier and Armando Rubio. After taking a hiatus from the series in Season 4, Kenny and Armando returned with another season of tough decisions, tears, and, of course, the drama that 90 Day fans adore. During their season, the couple, who married in 2021, debated how and when they would expand their family with another child.

Article continues below advertisement

Another difficult decision they’ve discussed on camera is where they will move now that Kenny is in Mexico with Armando full-time. On the show, fans have watched as Kenny tries to convince Armando that Mexico City is the place for them. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the lovebirds discussed making significant choices on the TLC show and what’s in store for their cohabitating future.

Source: Warner Bros/Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Where do Kenny and Armando from ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ live?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers first met Kenny and Armando in Season 2 of the TLC hit. During their first season, the couple explained that they met in a chat room for gay dads and quickly hit it off online. Eventually, Kenny, a father of four adult children, moved in with Armando and his now 9-year-old daughter, Hannah.

Since Kenny’s move, he and Armando have navigated several issues on the show, including Armando’s challenges of getting his family to accept him as a gay man and his and Kenny’s relationship. While some of Armando’s family members are thankfully coming around, the couple’s issues in Season 5 have more to do with the family they’re growing together.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Season 5 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, Kenny and Armando chose to do a “trial move” in Mexico City after Kenny fell in love with the area the previous year. The choice would uproot their family from La Misión, where Armando has lived and is near his parents and siblings.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kenny admits La Mison is convenient for Armando, he feels they will be more accepted in a diverse area like Mexico City than in a small town. Armando, however, isn’t convinced that Mexico City will be a better move, primarily since he’s used to living away from the hustle and bustle of a big city.

Kenny and Armando told Distractify that Kenny still wants the Mexico City move to happen. However, fans must wait to see how everything unfolds during the season. “We do decide where we're going to end up living,” Kenny confirmed. “That's another thing that we had to compromise on.”

Article continues below advertisement

Armando says Kenny’s push to move to Mexico City is a way to get him “out of my comfort zone.”

During our chat with Armando and Kenny, the couple admitted that Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way brought out a different side to them both. While fans have been used to seeing them happy and agreeing on most topics, this season has been filled with tears and frustration. Thankfully, though, they show more joyful moments toward the end of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Kenny and Armando told us that fans will see their “fun side” after a tumultuous few episodes. Armando said one way they achieved showing the fun of their relationship is by Kenny taking him to a strip club for the first time.

Article continues below advertisement

The more reserved half of the unit said he had “never been” to one and said his husband suggested they visit one to pull Armando out of his shell a little more.

“A lot of this season to Kenny, you know, he's been insistent on pushing me out of my comfort zone, which is also why he's pushing on moving to Mexico City,” Armando said. “But also, he pushes me to go to a strip club because I've never been, so there's a fun side to see to us. It’s not all us crying (really, Kenny crying).”