Meet The New Cast of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'

As season 5 rolls around the corner, Max has revealed the new cast of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.' Find out more here.

Olivia Hebert
By

Jul. 10 2023

A promotional poster for '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
Source: Max

As Season 5 rolls around the corner, Max has revealed the new cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. The show follows couples going against the original show's format and moving to a foreign country to be with their new spouses. Not only are they faced with the ups and downs of a shotgun wedding, but they're also in for quite the culture shock.

With new cast members making the ultimate sacrifice for love, fans are excited to see what kind of personalities they'll see.

Find out more below.

Tejaswi (TJ) (33, India) and Kimberly (30, Alabama)

Tejaswi and Kimberly on '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
Source: TLC

Through Facebook, Tejaswi, a 33-year-old Indian man, connected with Kimberly, a 30-year-old American woman. After a lengthy courtship, Kimberly finally made the trip to India to meet Tejaswi, and the two are now engaged.

Brandan (23, Oregon) and Mary (23, Philippines)

Mary is a 23-year-old from the Philippines, while Brendan is also a 23-year-old, but hails from Oregon. Despite being in a romantic relationship, neither of them has had the opportunity to meet face-to-face. They spend quality time via video calls.

Kirsten (24, Netherlands) and Julio (27, New York)

Kirsten and Julio in '90 Day Fiance'
Source: TLC

24-year-old Kristen is from the Netherlands while Julio is a 27-year-old native New Yorker. In the show, Kristen visits New York to meet Julio's mother. Afterward, Julio will move to the Netherlands to be with Kristen

While Kirsten and Julio initially connected on Instagram and have sustained a successful long-distance relationship, viewers will witness the couple's journey as they get to know each other on a deeper level and encounter challenges along the way.

Daniele and Yohan (42 and 33, Dominican Republic)

Source: YouTube

Yohan and Daniele are living in the Dominican Republic. Daniele is 42 years old, while Yohan is 33 years old. Their strong desire to become parents led them to hastily marry, and now they find themselves confronted with fresh obstacles in their relationship.

Holly (44, Utah) and Wayne (40, South Africa)

Holly and Wayne had a meet-cute on a dating website. Wayne, a 40-year-old from South Africa, and Holly, a 44-year-old from Utah, have different backgrounds. Wayne is the proud owner of a plumbing company, while Holly pursues her career as a talented hairstylist.

Kenny and Armando (60 and 34, Mexico)

Source: Instagram

Kenny and Armando previously made an appearance on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple is a married couple and currently living in Mexico. Between them, they have a 26-year age gap.

In the upcoming season, Kenny and Armando will be seen discussing the possibility of having children together. Kenny, however, is on the fence because he already has four children from a previous relationship. Kenny never considered having another child until he met Armando.

Sarper (43, Turkey) and Shekinah (41, Los Angeles)

Sarper and Shekinah for '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way'
Source: TLC

These two forty-somethings are taking a leap of faith together. At 41, Shekinah is a cosmetologist from Los Angeles, whereas Sarper, age 43, is a model and personal trainer born and raised in Turkey. In the new season, Shekinah will make the big move to Turkey to be with Sarper so that they can begin a life together.

But as the show progresses and the couple grows closer, they will encounter the inevitable challenges that moving far away from home can cause and reveal whether Shekinah and Sarper can truly go the distance.

