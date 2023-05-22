Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Source: TLC Kris Accused Jeymi of Infidelity During the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Tell-All Jeymi and Kris got into a heated confrontation about cheating on the '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' tell-all. What happened exactly? By Haylee Thorson May 22 2023, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 tell-all proved too much for some couples to handle. Case in point? Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera. Kris accused Jeymi of the ultimate betrayal — cheating. And it made things between them even worse than they already were.

The now ex-wives got into a heated confrontation plagued with severe accusations of cheating to scamming. And the cast appeared incredibly divided about who to side with. So, what went down exactly? Here’s everything we know about the pair's post-marital issues.

Did Jeymi cheat on Kris? Drama ensued during the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 tell-all.

While Jeymi and Kris hashed out their issues during Part 2 of the drama-fueled tell-all, Kris claimed that her ex-partner had cheated on her with another woman. However, not all was as it seemed. The allegation stems from when Kris had cut off contact with Jeymi for several days, and the latter entered an online relationship with someone new.

But in Kris’s eyes, her ex-wife’s actions were on par with infidelity. And it only got worse. According to the TLC star, Jeymi’s “cheating” ultimately caused the horrific car accident Kris was eventually involved in. "When I found out she was cheating on me for the second time, I left work mad and upset, and I flipped my car," Kris explained during the TOW tell-all. "She was terrified because she knew I could have died because of my health injuries."

However, because Kris stopped contacting Jeymi for several days with no explanation, Jeymi assumed their relationship was over. Interestingly, Jeymi claimed she hadn’t heard from her ex-partner in over a month, while Kris was adamant that it was only five days. Either way, the couple was nowhere near on the same page.

Did Jeymi scam Kris? The ex-wives hashed out their financial issues during the ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 tell-all.

If the cheating allegations weren’t bad enough, the scamming accusations took Kris and Jeymi’s beef to an entirely different level. During the tell-all, Kris explained that she was the one working in the United States when Jeymi didn’t have a job. However, Jeymi revealed that she only received one rent payment from her ex-wife and had the receipts to prove it.

Shockingly, Kris claimed that she had invested $10,000 into her relationship, but Jeymi was adamant that she never received it. In fact, Jeymi said Kris provided her with $1,150 or less during their marriage. “I feel that I fell in love with a scam,” Jeymi said, of her relationship with Kris. “I fell in love with someone who didn't exist.”