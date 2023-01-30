Jen and Rishi From Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Already Have Fans Talking

Just because 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums Jenny and Sumit aren't in Season 4, that doesn't mean they aren't here in spirit. Especially because newcomers Jen and Rishi are considered by fans to be the new version of the couple that spent years trying to get family approval. So, are Jen and Rishi together now, after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way?

Article continues below advertisement

Jen is 46 years old and 14 years older than Rishi. She's an American who moved to India to be with her beau. The only problem is that Rishi is expected to marry someone else via an arranged marriage. Oh yeah, and his parents know nothing about Jen. And her family is skeptical of her permanent move across the world with so much on the line. We told you this was Jenny and Sumit 2.0.

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Are Jen and Rishi from '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' still together?

Jen and Rishi originally met in a hotel lobby. And after some persistence on Rishi's part, since Jen didn't think he was the right guy for her at first, Jen agreed to marry him. Now however, Rishi has to refrain from giving in to his family about an arranged marriage. And he has yet to come clean to his family about the very serious relationship he's already in.

Like so many couples before them, Rishi and Jen aren't giving anything away on social media. Judging by their Instagram accounts alone it's hard to say if Jen and Rishi are still together after 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. One of the most recent posts on Jen's Instagram where she tags a location shows her in California, and it's from January 2023. But there's another post from Cuba, so Jen may just be a jet-setter who is willing to settle down in India but can't be tamed just yet.

Article continues below advertisement

Rishi also hasn't given anything away on Instagram just yet. But the really controversial couples tend to get at least two seasons of The Other Way. And if Jen and Rishi have enough drama, perhaps from his family alone, a la Sumit, then they could be here for the long haul. The jury is still out on whether or not fans want that, though.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen and Rishi remind '90 Day Fiancé' Fans of Jenny and Sumit.

Jen and Rishi share a few similarities with Jenny and Sumit, who have moved on from The Other Way to get married and try to enjoy wedded bliss. Both couples feature an older American woman and younger Indian man. And in both situations, the male's family wants a different path for him. Both women also share a name, so there's that.