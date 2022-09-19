Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit
Since 2014, TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé has followed a cast of multiple couples navigating long-distance relationships. Some pairs find true love at young ages, while others meet their perfect match after facing heartbreak early on.
Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are one couple who fit into the latter 90 Day category. Jenny, 65, met Sumit, 34, online in 2011, and their relationship has been one that fans have followed on both 90 Day Fiancé': The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé': Happily Ever After?
As some viewers already know, Sumit and Jenny had other relationships before they met. Prior to meeting her current husband, Jenny endured a difficult divorce that left her single for many years.
Here’s what we know about Jenny Slatten's first husband.
Who is Jenny Slatten’s first husband?
According to InTouch Weekly, Jenny married a former vocational nurse named Ralph Edwards in 1987. Though it’s unclear how they met, Ralph and Jenny started a family shortly after their wedding. The couple share three daughters and four grandchildren.
In May 2002, Jenny filed for divorce from Ralph after 15 years of marriage. A judge ruled their split “a divorce with minor children,” and the case took several months to end. The lengthy divorce reportedly happened because Jenny and Ralph needed a custody plan for their daughters.
While Jenny and Sumit's age gap has affected their relationship in various ways, such as causing a significant rift with Sumit's parents, Jenny's daughters seem to be supportive of the couple. In May 2022, Jenny and Sumit took to Instagram to announce that Jenny's daughter Christina and her partner Jen would be visiting India for a whole month. It was the first time Jenny was seeing her daughter in nearly two years due to COVID-19.
Videos on Jenny's Instagram show the group enjoying nights out at dinner and doing everyday things such as grocery shopping.
Jenny said on ‘90 Day Fiancé'’ that she wants her marriage to Sumit to be different from her first.
Despite Jenny’s first marriage not working out, the TLC star is doing her best to have a better relationship with Sumit. After 10 years together, the couple finally tied the knot in July 2021. They had a small ceremony without their families, including Sumit’s parents.
When they finally told them about the news, Sumit said his parents disowned him, and his mother told him he was no longer her son. However, in Season 5, Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit and Jenny discovered they had more significant problems.
In the episode, the couple finally had their honeymoon after getting married. Sumit informed Jenny on the trip that he wanted to return to work for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reveal upset Jenny, who felt they should continue living their lives together at home.
"I've sacrificed a lot to come and live here with Sumit in India, and I worked hard my whole life, and I want to relax and enjoy my life with my husband," Jenny said in a confessional, per People. "I mean, I didn't fight this hard to marry Sumit so that he can go off and work six days a week and leave me home alone."
You can watch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.