Jenny From ‘90 Day Fiancé' Had a Long Divorce With Her First Husband Before Sumit

In the episode, the couple finally had their honeymoon after getting married. Sumit informed Jenny on the trip that he wanted to return to work for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reveal upset Jenny, who felt they should continue living their lives together at home.

"I've sacrificed a lot to come and live here with Sumit in India, and I worked hard my whole life, and I want to relax and enjoy my life with my husband," Jenny said in a confessional, per People. "I mean, I didn't fight this hard to marry Sumit so that he can go off and work six days a week and leave me home alone."

