Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4? By Amber Belus Jan. 29 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page. However, fans are asking a much different question: why aren’t Jenny and Sumit in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way for season 4?

Why Aren’t Jenny and Sumit in ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 features couples Jen (Oklahoma) and Rishi (India), Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia), Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt), Daniele (New York) and Yohan (Dominican Republic), Gabriel (Florida) and Isabel (Colombia), and Debbie (Georgia) and Oussama (Morocco).

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh first appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and then returned again for the second and third seasons of the spinoff. While it is unclear the exact reasoning as to why they are not part of Season 4, they do now appear on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After – which many believe is the primary reason for their absence.

Jenny and Sumit’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Journey Was Not Easy Leading Up to Season 4.

As fans will recall, Jenny and Sumit began as a catfish relationship as Sumit was afraid Jenny, who is 33 years his senior, would accept him for how she is. Though Jenny decided to give him another chance and start fresh, we then watched play out on the TLC reality series that Sumit was actually already in an arranged marriage he was unhappy in.

Eventually he was able to finalize his divorce and focus on his future with Jenny – though his traditional Indian family was not keen to accept his new love. They wound up getting married in secret and in August 2022 joined Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.

Jenny discussed moving back to America with Sumit on ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’.

Though it appears the couple is still living in Sumit’s native India at this time, we previously saw Jenny reach a breaking point on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After where she reveals she would like them to move back to America. "I don't want to take him away from his family, but I think maybe it's better if we just go ahead and live in America then," the Cali native shared. "Maybe we won't be upsetting the family so much. We won't be seen together I guess."

Why ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 Fans Compare Jen and Rishi to Jenny and Sumit.