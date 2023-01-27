‘RHOSLC’ Fans Think Danna Bui-Negrete Could Replace Jen Shah for Season 4

Article continues below advertisement

Danna stole multiple Season 3 scenes with her witty remarks. However, the realtor’s drama with Jen was so bad Bravo had to save most of their blowup for the reunion. Since the reunion aired, Danna has shared what led to her and Jen’s issues.

After hearing her story, fans are eager to see Danna return next season. Others think she could take her nemesis; spot since Jen won’t be coming back for another season. Keep reading to see if Danna Bui-Negrete is joining RHOSLC full-time in Season 4.

Is Danna Bui-Negrete joining ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4?

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Bravo aired part one of the RHOSLC reunion. The event included the full-time cast sans Jen, Danna, and the other RHOSLC friends, Angie Harrington and Angie Katsavenas. Andy Cohen discussed Danna’s explosive interaction with Jen as the night progressed. Before the season aired, a teaser clip showed Danna and Jen arguing at Heather’s book party. However, the entire scene never appeared in the season’s episodes. When the reunion aired, fans watched the reality stars.

The clip shows Jen warning Danna, “Don’t talk to my husband,” as Danna stood next to Jen’s hubby Sharrieff “Coach” Shah. Danna then tells Jen not to “my f-king face” to avoid any problems. She then tells Jen she likes to “bite” and not “bark” like Jen. The former telemarketing entrepreneur encourages Danna to “bite, honey. Bite.” The argument becomes more personal when Danna throws shots at Jen’s upcoming prison time. “B-tch, you don’t wanna catch no mother-king cases, okay? You’re being f–king indicted. I’d be nice if you want the money on your books.

Finally we got the full scene and the backstory. Give Danna a snowflake #RHOSLC #RHOSLCReunion pic.twitter.com/FsHoySWQn2 — MarTEAnis With Eddy (@MarTEAnisEddy) January 26, 2023

Once the clip aired, Andy asked Danna what her “motivation” was for fighting with Jen. She explained on the couch that she and Jen’s argument started when Jen made shady comments about Danna living on the west side of Salt Lake City. The newcomer also said Jen insulted her husband, Ernesto Negrete, by calling him names like “Jorge,” which many would take as a racial slur.

Danna also reminded fans Jen reportedly rents her house, and Danna and her husband “could buy” Shah’s house if they wished. Following the realtor’s remarks, many fans took to Twitter and demanded Danna join RHOSLC full-time next season. “Ohhhh yeah, Danna definitely has potential to become a full-time,” the fan account Daily Bravo tweeted. I think she was a bit timid during the season, but if this is the energy she’s willing to give, I say give her the snowflake! We need more Asian representation on the shows.”

The ‘RHOSLC’ Season 4 cast hasn’t been decided yet.

While Danna proved she could stand on her own against the RHOSLC ladies, there hasn’t been any official word that she’s returning as a housewife or friend of for Season 4.